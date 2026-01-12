A South African man predicted the ‘winner’ of the Nigeria vs Morocco Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match

The Super Eagles of Nigeria would play in the AFCON semifinals against the Atlas Lions of Morocco on Wednesday, January 14, 2026

He analysed all teams and mentioned the two teams that would play in the AFCON finals, as his prediction got people talking on social media

Ahead of Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match against Morocco on Wednesday, January 14, a South African man has boldly shared his prediction.

The Desert Foxes of Algeria lost 2-0 to Nigeria's Super Eagles in the quarterfinal of the 2025 AFCON on Saturday, January 10, which brought the Nigerian team into the semi-finals.

A South African man predicts the winner of the Nigeria vs Morocco semi-final match. Photo: X/@cadamgaga

Source: UGC

AFCON: South African predicts Nigeria vs Morocco match

As Africans look forward to the semi-final match, a South African man shared his prediction for the semi-final match between Morocco and Nigeria.

In an X post by @cadamgaga, the man also named the two teams that would play in the AFCON finals.

His post read:

"Afcon Semis. Senegal vs Egypt, Nigeria Morocco. After watching Morocco le Egypt ka weekend, I was impressed in how they fought for their wins.

"Quick pressing and not giving opponents time on the ball and using the counter quickly on transition. I will predict Egypt/Morocco final."

See his X post below:

AFCON: Reactions trail Nigeria vs Morocco match

Many have reacted to the AFCON semi-final matches, with some sharing their thoughts on the tournament so far.

@SirXosahg said:

"Nigeria will not gonna win anything, that was their last win yesterday against Algeria and the ref was terrible."

@MoAli92 said:

"I understand Morocco but why Senegal play all the games in Tanger?? Is not fair .. Many teams has to travel and play in different stadiums and change hotels all the time meanwhile some privileged team stay on same Hotel ,training camp and stadium as usual. Yes Man..no fly, No bus , no travel, same hotel , same stadium.. is a big advantage in short competions like afcon."

@SizweGqogqo said:

"A plea to all African Countries,pls make note that all semifinal couches are AFRICAN,the time has finally came and we must TRUST OUR OWN. I mean all our coaches are AFRICAN let's trust our own."

@Spironolacto said:

"Wonderful organisation, amazing tournament so far. We need AFCON fantasy league in the next edition please Thank you God bless Africa."

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will play against Morocco team in the AFCon semi-finals. Photo: AFCON

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a Nigerian man teased the Algerian players as they left the stadium following their AFCON quarter-final loss.

AFCON: Man predicts Nigeria vs Morocco match

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who accurately predicted Nigeria vs Algeria's quarterfinal clash has foreseen what would happen in the AFCON semi-finals.

As he predicted, the Desert Foxes lost 2-0 to the Super Eagles in their clash at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, 10 January 2026.

The man's prediction got people talking, as many took to the comments section to ask him to also see outcomes of their personal lives.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng