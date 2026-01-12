A Nigerian man has gone public with the dream he had about the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Atlas Lions of Morocco

The man, a public speaker, also said that he dreamt about the team that eventually won the 2025 edition of the ongoing AFCON tournament

Nigeria will face Morocco on Wednesday, January 14, in its quest for a fourth AFCON title, while the North Americans are looking for their first trophy win since 1976

A man, known on X as @sir_balemoh, has publicly shared a dream he had about the outcome of the semi-final clash between Nigeria and Morocco and the team that lifted the AFCON trophy.

He shared his dream on X in a tweet on Saturday, January 10.

A man says he saw the winner of the Nigeria versus Morocco match in his dream. Photo Credit: @sir_balemoh, (@Omoruyi_)

Source: Twitter

Nigeria vs Morocco: Man's AFCON dream

According to @sir_balemoh, he dreamt that Nigeria defeated Morocco and met Egypt in the AFCON final.

In the final, he said that Nigeria crushed Egypt to win its fourth AFCON trophy. His tweet read:

"I saw it in a dream, Nigeria will beat Morocco and crush Egypt in the Final to win the AFCON."

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Atlas Lions of Morocco on Wednesday, January 14, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

A Nigerian man says he saw it in his dream that Nigeria will win Morocco. Photo Credit: @sir_balemoh

Source: Twitter

See his tweet below:

AFCON semi-final match: Netizens react

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the AFCON semi-final match below:

@YahuzaAmadu said:

"▪︎Nigeria is the Italy of African football.

"▪︎Morocco is the Spanish of African football.

"Nigeria is the Italy of African football—strong, fast, ruthless. Morocco is the Spain of Africa—smart, patient, precise. it’s power vs skill, speed vs strategy. Who will control the game?"

@GodswillRed said:

"It's gonna be Egypt and Nigeria in the final. Nigeria will win the trophy."

@Templegaurd said:

"I remember when North Africa dominated African football. Egypt practically had the AFCON blueprint. Morocco always looked dangerous, and Tunisia would show up every now and then and deliver a stellar performance.

"I especially remember 2004. Nigeria had one of the best national teams we’ve ever assembled. Odemwingie had just arrived, Aghahowa was red hot, Jay-Jay Okocha was at his absolute peak, and Kanu, the legendary 75-minute king would come on as a super sub, glide past defenders with that sluggish elegance, and still create something decisive. But Tunisia were something else.

"Dos Santos, the Brazilian who chose Tunisia as home ran the show, and Jaziri was a relentless attacker. Those were fun times that ended far too soon. And then there was Cameroon. I still remember the jersey everyone complained looked like a body hug. Patrick Mboma, Rigobert Song, and Eto’o already the most skilful player in the lineup made that team genuinely frightening. Those guys were scary back in the day."

@DrJohnBishop said:

"At least let us win this trophy to use hold body while watching the World Cup from home.

"Let’s go Super Eagles 🦅."

@Totinhiiio said:

"Most fans celebrate Nigeria's 2-0 win over Algeria like it's destiny until Morocco shows up in the semis. Then suddenly "AFCON is too unpredictable" and the Super Eagles were never that good anyway."

@ungiofficial said:

"That semifinal is going to be serious. Nigeria look locked in right now, solid at the back and ruthless when chances come. Morocco at home is a different kind of pressure though. Quality, intensity, crowd, everything turned up. That is the kind of AFCON game where one moment decides it. Can’t wait for that matchup."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had confidently predicted the two teams to reach the AFCON final, noting that he is 100 percent sure that his prediction would come to pass.

Nigeria versus Morocco: Cat 'predicts' AFCON semi-final

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a cat had 'predicted' the winner of the Nigeria versus Morocco AFCON semi-final match.

In a viral video on TikTok, which has amassed four million views, the cat was seen approaching a long dining table with two glass bowls before it, one for Morocco (on the left) and the other for Nigeria (on the right).

Whichever bowl the cat eats from indicates its pick, and without wasting time, the cat ate from the bowl tagged 'Morocco,' suggesting a victory for the Atlas Lions.

Source: Legit.ng