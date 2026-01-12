A man took to social media to confidently predict the results of Nigeria vs Morocco's AFCON semi-final mouth-watering clash

Ahead of Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match against Morocco on Wednesday, January 14, a man has boldly shared his prediction.

The Desert Foxes of Algeria lost 2-0 to Nigeria's Super Eagles in the quarterfinal of the 2025 AFCON on Saturday, January 10, which brought the Nigerian team into the semi-finals.

As Nigerians look forward to the semi-final match, a Nigerian man shared his prediction for the semi-final match between Morocco and Nigeria.

Identified on X as @AkiMarlin, the man shared what he played on a betting platform.

He stated that he was confident Nigeria would win and play the finals against Egypt.

“Played Nigeria straight win and Egypt to qualify… I had that much confidence … Nigeria will win Morocco in regular time. Take it to the bank.”

AFCON: Reactions trail Nigeria vs Morocco match

Netizens have reacted to the AFCON semi-final matches, with some sharing their thoughts on the tournament so far.

@SirXosahg said:

"Nigeria will not gonna win anything, that was their last win yesterday against Algeria and the ref was terrible."

@MoAli92 said:

"I understand Morocco but why Senegal play all the games in Tanger?? Is not fair .. Many teams has to travel and play in different stadiums and change hotels all the time meanwhile some privileged team stay on same Hotel ,training camp and stadium as usual. Yes Man..no fly, No bus , no travel, same hotel , same stadium.. is a big advantage in short competions like afcon."

@SizweGqogqo said:

"A plea to all African Countries,pls make note that all semifinal couches are AFRICAN,the time has finally came and we must TRUST OUR OWN. I mean all our coaches are AFRICAN let's trust our own."

@Spironolacto said:

"Wonderful organisation, amazing tournament so far. We need AFCON fantasy league in the next edition please Thank you God bless Africa."

@RZONOP said:

"Senegal vs Egypt is gonna be WARRRR Nigeria & Morocco about to turn Marrakech into CHAOSSS Who’s reaching final?? I’m screaming alreadyyyy."

@Lod_Wilsons said:

"3 Gold (Champions) 5 Silver (Runners-up) 8 Bronze (Third place) Total = 16 medals Nigeria is the most consistent and most successful nation with the highest number of medals/trophies in AFCON history."

