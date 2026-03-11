A Nigerian blast who was mistaken for Elena Jessica has reacted to the report circulating online

The lady posted a photo of herself and spoke about the messages she has been receiving in DMs

The individual also sent a touching message to the family of Elena Jessica after her tragic death

A Nigerian lady who bears the name Elena, and who was allegedly mistaken for Elena Jessica, the lady who died as a result of complications during a BBL procedure has released a statement to clear her name.

The lady took these steps after being mistaken for Elena Jessica, as she mentioned that many people have been dropping RIP comments and sending her similar messages.

Lady mistaken for Elena Jessica speaks out after receiving RIP messages. Photo Source: Tiktok/helenaoweh/toopretty46

Source: TikTok

Elena Jessica: Lady clears her name

@helenaoweh explained in a post she shared that she is out to clarify that she is not the individual who is creating trending news on social media.

She wrote in her TikTok post:

"I have been seeing a lot of RIP comments, messages, and people asking if I'm the Elena involved in the tragic incident circulating online."

"I want to clarify that I am not that person."

"My heart goes out to the young woman who lost her life."

"May her soul rest in peace and may her family and loved ones be comforted and protected at this time."

"To everyone who checked on me, I am alive, healthy, and well."

"Let's spread kindness, not confusion. Life is precious; let's honor it."

Nigerian lady mistaken for Elena Jessica reacts to RIP comments. Photo Source: Tiktok/helenaoweh

Source: TikTok

She moved further in her story and added a description to the post to clarify once again.

@helenaoweh wrote:

"Just to clarify ❤️ I am not the Elena involved in the tragic incident circulating online. My heart goes out to her family. For everyone asking and leaving RIP comments, I’m alive and well. Please keep the young woman’s family in your prayers. 🤍🙏🏽🙏🏽."

Nigerians react to death of Elena Jessica

Teju noted:

"Love the sound you are using it’s good to be spiritually intelligent."

vichykizeli added:

"Am happy you are safe and alive i cried."

Luchi stressed:

"I rebuke every negative comment they’ve commented about you Amen."

kanko338 added:

"Ohh God why do I feel happy without knowing this person, I cried so much seeing what others said about you on Snapchat. Gladly enough you appeared in my FYP 🥰 Ya Allah let this soul live long ❤️❤️love from Ghana."

MzzAmara shared:

"Your are covered an protected no evil projection over your life will prevail."

Glory wrote:

"And I cried when I saw that post thank God it’s not true, I rebook every negativity in your life and nothing will happen to you mama."

My obsession added:

"Omo thank God oh I don’t know u but I was sad wen people were posting ur picture beautiful girl like but I thank God u are safe."

𝕁𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕚𝕔𝕒_𝕩𝕩 added:

"I don cry think say na you thank God for your life you won’t die untimely IJN."

Jojo wrote:

"I pray soo, not knoying u but I cried myself too much God thank God."

House of Zee/Okota Wig Stylist noted:

"God forbid..... it is not your portion abeg."

𝐌𝐬.𝐉𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐡 added:

"Pls change ur name for now dear❤️…Cos I searched and TikTok brought me here too."

Oma said:

"Ohhhh thank goodness you’re alive, praise be to the most high."

xoxo mercy noted:

"You resemble her oo…you’re protected ijn."

NAMU said:

"What is her tiktok username."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to ban BBL procedures following the death of Elena Jessica.

Aproko Doctor warns about BBL complications

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that popular Nigerian health influencer and medical doctor Aproko Doctor has warned about the dangers of BBL surgery following the reported death of Elena Jessica.

According to him, the procedure remains risky even when performed by certified surgeons because the danger is rooted in human anatomy.

Source: Legit.ng