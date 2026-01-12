A Nigerian man who sat in the Algerian zone at the Morocco stadium showed how he celebrated when the Super Eagles won the AFCON quarterfinals match.

The Desert Foxes lost 2-0 to Nigeria in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, January 10

He posted a video showing his ‘lowkey’ celebration, and also shared why he sat with Algerians in the first place.

A Nigerian man who sat in the Algerian zone shared what he did after the Super Eagles defeated the Desert Foxes in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarterfinals.

The Desert Foxes of Algeria lost 2-0 to Nigeria's Super Eagles in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, January 10, at the Marrakech Stadium in Morocco.

A Nigerian man reacts as the Super Eagles win the match against Algeria at the AFCON quarterfinals. Photo: @itsyaboymaina

The match sealed the Super Eagles' place in the semi-finals of the ongoing AFCON tournament, despite various predictions of the match.

AFCON: Man celebrates 'lowkey' as Super Eagles win

In a TikTok video by @itsyaboymaina, the man showed how he stylishly celebrated the Super Eagles' win while sitting amongst Algerians.

He captioned the video:

"POV: Nigeria just won 2-0 vs Algeria and you have to celebrate lowkey because you're at their zone."

In the comments, he explained why he sat around Algerians:

" I don’t think you can choose seat allocation next time tell your make dem send me ticket for our side."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail man's action at AFCON quarter-final match

@Temmy said:

"Expecting Algeria to win against Nigeria is like looking for a billionaire in Ghana and handsome guy in South Africa

@IGBUDU BoY said:

"Nigeria that can’t not even pay their players how can they now pay the referee

@Bernice Ivie said:

"Even if our team was relaxed I bet u Algeria wouldn't have scored 1goal, ur team are weak, 0 shot on target very poor team and now u say we paid

@M7丨TÄNGØ said:

"everywhere just dey stew for here Nigeria wan 2:0 mancity too wan 10:1 kilode joy wan wound me

@Dave said:

"This last game shows that if Nigeria set their heart to something they’re going to make it happen, it’s in our blood, and that’s why we win every where we go in the world. That’s why we’re known. Proud Nigerian 🇳🇬. Give me a follow if you’re a Nigerian or love Nigeria

@AY LEMI said:

"if dem low-key press your neck who go save you for that side."

Nigeria wins Algeria to gain a spot at the AFCON semi-finals. Photo: @itsyaboymaina

