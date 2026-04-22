A young girl burst into tears after writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination for the fifth time

In a video, she cried uncontrollably over her unsatisfactory result, especially the score that she got in Physics

Massive reactions trailed the emotional video as netizens stormed the comments section to sympathise with her

A young lady broke down emotionally after sitting the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination for the fifth attempt and checking her result.

The experience left her shattered, particularly because of the mark she received in one of the science subjects.

Sister films lady crying over unexpectedly low Physics score in UTME 2026. Photo credit: @qwindage/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

JAMB candidate in tears over physics score

Her sister, identified by the handle @qwindage on TikTok, recorded the scene and shared the clip to the platform.

The clip showed the candidate weeping uncontrollably after seeing the result from her latest attempt.

Her sister added a caption to the post that disclosed the number of attempts, insinuating that the examination was mentally demanding.

In her words:

"My kid sister after seeing her JAMB score for the 5th time in a roll. JAMB is not for the weak."

Lady who wrote UTME 5 times laments over poor result. Photo credit: @My school.

Source: UGC

Reactions as student cries over UTME 2026 score

The clip attracted attention online, with many TikTok users reacting in the comments section and expressing sympathy.

@H.A.P.P.I.N.E.S.S said:

"I cry pass u ohhhhh omo I almost break my phone I was still in denial I checked more than 7 times if I see am I go shout Jesusssssss."

@ѧŊŊ𝖎ə said:

"Physic physic self wey I even read I get 51."

@Cool Hassan commented:

"You know waiting be CGPA? Hmmmmm."

@hafssy reacted:

"My situation right now."

@dots said:

"5th time Keh , make she just continue with this business o."

@silent_fx said:

"As I check my own I see 95 is like them never finish mark am abi."

@N's barry said:

"Even if na dot you try ooo no cry other no even get dot ooo hmmmm."

@viby joy said:

"I wished to write but my age didn't reach."

@QWIN SAGE wrote:

"No even stress even the boy way know book pass for her class get 150 at least she even try."

@Maurice Blessing said:

"155 abi watin I hear."

@DÏVÏÑÃ said:

"The funniest part be say person go still attend lesson all my millions."

@king of chaos added:

"Pls stop laughing her. Is not easy."

@CHYLOVE said:

"Like seriously, jamb should review these results. My daughter last year 262 and now 225. When she came back on Saturday she was excited for English and biology was simple. that score wasn't hers."

@BBM wrote:

"Omo when I saw my results I was astound even physics wey I picked random options was 59 and biology wey I calm down write nah still 59."

See the post below:

Man displays younger sister's JAMB result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result of a girl who wanted her phone changed was made public.

The girl's older brother shared her UTME result on X (formerly Twitter) as he expressed pride in his sister for her performance.

Source: Legit.ng