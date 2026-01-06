The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco has reached the quarter-final stage, with 16 teams already eliminated

2025 is a year of no upset in the knockout stages, as the eight teams left in the quarter-final are past winners, except for Mali

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Algeria, while hosts Morocco will face Cameroon, amongst other last-eight fixtures

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco has reached the quarter-final stage with eight teams left and 16 already eliminated from the tournament.

This year’s Round of 16 did not offer any surprises, with most top nations progressing to the last eight at the expense of their weaker opponents.

Super Eagles land tough AFCON 2025 quarter-final draw against Algeria. Photo frame Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Tanzania, Mozambique, Benin, and Sudan, all of which qualified as third-placed teams, have been eliminated after crushing defeats in the Round of 16.

The Eagles of Mali, which eliminated the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, is the only team which has yet to win the title left in the tournament’s last eight.

DR Congo, South Africa and Burkina Faso are the only other teams that were eliminated in the round of 16.

AFCON 2025 quarter-final teams

AFCON 2025 is set for the quarter-final with the Teranga Lions of Senegal as the first team to book their spot after beating minions Sudan 3-1 in the first match.

Mali continued their winless and unbeaten run in the tournament, defeating Tunisia on penalties after a 1-1 draw in a thrilling 120 minutes in Casablanca.

Host nation Morocco picked up the third spot after a controversial 1-0 win over the Taifa Stars of Tanzania, thanks to Brahim Diaz’s goal, after which the East Africans were denied a late penalty.

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon showed South Africa why they have five stars with a 2-1 win to reach the quarter-final, and eliminate Bafana Bafana from the tournament.

Gernot Rohr’s Benin dragged seven-time champions Egypt to extra time, before Yasser Ibrahim and Mohamed Salah scored to crush any hope of an upset.

As noted by the NFF, the Super Eagles gave Mozambique no chance, crushing the knockout stage debutants 4-0 to progress to their 18th quarter-final.

The Leopards of DR Congo made Algeria work for their last-eight spot, dragging the match to extra time before Aldi Boulbina's late strike sent the Desert Foxes through.

Amad Diallo scores as Cote d'Ivoire beat Burkina Faso to reach AFCON 2025 last eight. Photo by Franck Fife/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Defending champions Cote d'Ivoire did not give Burkina Faso any chance to dream, dispatching the Peregrine Falcons 3-0 to reach the quarter-final.

CAF confirmed the quarter-final fixtures based on the existing knockout stage chart after Cote d'Ivoire’s win over Burkina Faso in the final round of 16 match.

AFCON 2025 QF matches

Mali vs Senegal – Friday, 9 January

Cameroon vs Morocco – Friday, 9 January

Egypt v Cote d'Ivoire – Saturday, 10 January

Nigeria v Algeria – Saturday, 10 January

NFF quells camp rift rumours

Legit.ng reported that the NFF quelled the rumours that there is a tense atmosphere in the Super Eagles camp after the heated exchange between Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

The incident escalated in the Nigerian media, but the federation moved quickly to redirect the team’s focus on the quarter-final clash against Algeria.

