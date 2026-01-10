Prophet Abel Boma warned Apostle Johnson Suleman of an alleged fresh scandal in a viral video shared on social media

He claimed the plot involved extremists and some Christians, linking it to a wider agenda against the church

The prophecy sparked strong reactions online, with many Nigerians praying for Apostle Suleman’s protection

Prophet Abel Boma has issued a startling prophetic warning to well-known but controversial Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries.

In a trending video spotted by Legit.ng, the man of God, Prophet Abel Boma, spoke about receiving a vision concerning the senior pastor of Omega Fire Ministries International (OFMI).

The cleric, in a video on his Instagram page, warned of a new and fresh scandal being orchestrated against Apostle Johnson Suleman.

Prophet Boma shares vision about Suleman

According to him, the alleged plot is part of a larger conspiracy involving Islamic extremists and, surprisingly, fellow supposed Christians. He claimed that the ultimate goal of the conspiracy was to impose Sharia law on Nigeria.

Sharia law is the divine, religious legal system of Islam, derived from the Qur'an and Sunnah (Prophet Muhammad's teachings), providing a comprehensive moral and legal code for Muslims covering all aspects of life.

"A new, fresh scandal will be coming against our prophetic father in faith in Nigeria, Apostle Prophet Johnson Suleman," Boma declared in the video.

Speaking further, Prophet Abel Boma stated that he had been praying for the prominent cleric against the plans of the enemy to impose a new scandal on him.

"The Christians also want the church to fall. So they support the unbelievers to fall the church," he added.

In the video, he also claimed that "the coming of the Sharia law in Nigeria reached 50%."

Watch the Instagram video below:

Reactions trail Boma's prophecy on Apostle Suleman

Legit.ng collected reactions from Nigerians who watched the video on Instagram. Some of the comments are below.

Jedidiah15 said:

"Lord, cancel every device of the enemy against the body of Christ, in Jesus' name. Amen."

Obi_odili wrote:

"Lord, destroy every evil scandal against Your son and Your church in Jesus' Mighty name."

Estty_jesusbae stated:

"They will not succeed in Jesus' name, Amen. The church of God will stand the gate of hell shall not prevail."

Thekklaa commented:

"God turn their counsel to foolishness. Let it not stand or come to pass."

Veny2299 wrote:

"Oh Lord, I cover all Nigerian men of God with the blood of Jesus, amen."

Virt_uously sated:

"May the Lord destroy the counsel of the wicked in Jesus' name!"

