Prophet Abel Boma has shared a vision he said God gave him about Verydarkman, urging his fans and the activist to pray

In his video, he emphasised that it is the third time God is showing him that people are planning against the activist

The cleric also mentioned the person he claimed was after the activist and described a scenario in which harm could come to him

Prophet Abel Boma has shared a vision he said God gave him about the Ratel president, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman (VDM).

In his video, the cleric stated that the vision is coming for the third time, which, according to him, means people are still seriously planning against the activist.

He said he saw VDM wearing a real gold wristwatch when someone approached him and tried to forcefully take it. During the act, the person allegedly told VDM that he would be the last person he would ever point an accusing finger at.

Abel Boma shares identity of person allegedly plotting against VDM

Sharing the identity of the person he claimed was planning against VDM, the cleric said the individual is also an activist. He described him as bulky and fair in complexion.

He added that after the man attempted to take VDM’s gold wristwatch, the activist fell and was rushed to the hospital. According to him, VDM later said he did not understand what was happening to his body. The cleric urged people to keep praying for the activist.

Fans react to cleric’s video

Fans were divided over the prophecy. Some said they would pray, while others slammed the cleric, saying they would not take him seriously, especially when he had previously dragged a good person.

Recall that this is not the first time the cleric has shared prophecies that later came to pass. A few months ago, he released prophecies ahead of the death of Uma Ukpai, who died in 2024.

He also shared another prophecy about Arise News anchor, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu.

Here is the Instagram video of Prophet Abel Boma below:

How fans reacted to Abel Boma's prophecy

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@ginaayomide shared:

"May the lord continue to protect him, keep him as the apple of his eyes, VDM is covered with the blood of Jesus, Amen."

@abekefoods_llc reacted:

"This why I don’t agree some of you men of God can’t correct him when he does his nonsense but u re asking for prayers for him when he embarrasses people."

@lizzyedeh shared:

"May the Lord intervene and preserve him. VDM is a good man."

@chinenyembh commented:

"We hide him in the shadow of the Almighty. Walls of fire surrounds him. We back him up in prayer 24/7."

@judy_austin_obasi_com_kpekus shared:

"Sir point of correction you are the one that love this manipulator not we all."

