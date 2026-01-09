Pastor Dio Idon was killed by a mob in Southern Kaduna, the northwest geopolitical zone of Nigeria, over alleged witchcraft claims

Kaduna, Kaduna State - Pastor Dio Idon has been killed by a mob in Southern Kaduna over alleged witchcraft.

Legit.ng gathered that until his death, Idon was the pastor of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Ungwan Shaawa LC, Kasuwan Magani DCC, Kaduna State.

The horrific incident occurred on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

Reacting to the killing, Amnesty International (AI) on Friday, January 9, condemned jungle justice, describing it as a "deeply troubling trend."

The group said via X (formerly Twitter):

"This is another story in the growing pattern of mob violence killings in Nigeria."

It added:

"This case reflects a wider and deeply troubling trend where people are accused, attacked, and killed without trial, while accountability remains rare. Mob violence thrives where justice fails."

Amnesty condemns Pastor Idon lynching

Earlier, on Monday, January 6, Amnesty said Pastor Idon's "horrifying" murder is "an example of how people increasingly take the law into their hands and carry out jungle justice."

It disclosed:

"Pastor Idon was lynched by the people of his community after the death of his brother, who had suffered a prolonged illness. Following his brother’s passing, Pastor Idon was accused of being responsible through alleged witchcraft. Remains of Pastor Idon was burned to ashes by the mob."

Amnesty International's statement concluded:

"The fact that these killings have been happening for a long time, with few cases investigated and prosecuted, highlights the authorities’ shocking failure to uphold and fulfil their obligation to protect people from harm and violence. The Nigerian authorities must investigate this incident and ensure that all those suspected of involvement — directly and indirectly — are brought to justice."

Nigeria grapples with disturbing mob violence

Legit.ng reports that the menace of mob violence is perhaps one of the biggest threats to the right to life in Nigeria.

In a 2024 report, Amnesty International found at least 555 documented jungle justice incidents in Nigeria between 2012 and 2024 and described the violence as escalating in brutality and scope.

Fukky Danladi Mashat, an Abuja-based lawyer, said the government can diminish mob violence with “faster and more efficient prosecution of criminal cases, grassroots education on the dangers of jungle justice, strengthening accountability within law enforcement and (the) judiciary, and prioritising swift and transparent justice.”

She told Global Voices website:

“By addressing these root causes, we can restore public trust, break the cycle of vigilante violence, and ensure true justice prevails."

Mob violence rocks Kwara community

Legit.ng earlier reported that a disturbing case of mob justice rocked Sokunkpan, a small community in Tsaragi District of Edu Local Government Area, Kwara State, where the Chief Imam, Alhaji Abdullahi Audu, was brutally murdered by a group of angry youths.

The youths accused the Imam of witchcraft and the death of a young man in the area.

The tragic incident left the quiet rural community in fear and disbelief.

