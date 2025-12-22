Prophet Abel Boma has released a prophecy about some popular figures in the country ahead of 2026

The cleric spoke and prayed for the likes of Pastor Jerry Eze, Peller, VeryDarkMan, among others

His prophecy also stirred reactions from fans and followers of some of the prominent people, with some netizens criticising him

Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma has stirred conversations on social media over his prophecy for 2026 about some prominent figures in the country.

Boma, who had previously shared a troubling prophecy about Cubana Chiefpriest, shared in a new video what God showed him about Pastor Jerry Eze, Nnamdi Kanu, Peller, VeryDarkMan, and President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking about Kanu, the cleric prayed against an assassination attempt on the activist who is currently held in detention.

On Peller, Boma prayed against a plan to kill the TikTok star, as he claimed he had a call to serve God.

"Attempt to kill Peller, you know why he wouldn't die, he has the call of God, he must serve the call, every attempt to kill him, I reverse it," he said.

Like Peller and Kanu, the prophet also prayed against an assassination attempt on VeryDarkMan.

"Let's pray for VeryDarkMan whether he has spoken against the church or not, every attempt that they said he would not cross from 2026 to 2027, I decree life, you will not end it in 2026," he said.

On Pastor Jerry Eze, Boma prophesied that there were people orchestrating plans to bring the cleric down over his morning prayer.

"Every attack on Pastor Jerry Eze's morning prayer, so many people want to hack that morning prayer, damage it, they are angry and they say, let us frame this thing up, I decree and I declare that anyone who says Jerry should go down because of the morning prayer, I command them to go down," he prayed.

Speaking about President Tinubu, Boma said,

"Every rebel against the president, against the peace of Nigeria comes to an end in Jesus' name."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest hit back heavily at Prophet Abel Boma over his troubling prophecy about him.

The socialite queried why he only sees visions about the rich and famous. Referring to the prophet as a businessman, Chiefpriest stated that the cleric doesn't share prophecies about the poor.

The video of Prophet Boma Abel sharing prophecies about 2026 is below:

