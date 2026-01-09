A young Nigerian who is a journalist got many people talking online after he visited the scene of the car accident involving Anthony Joshua

The individual discovered some things he did not expect on the floor not long after the accident that claimed the lives of two people

The journalist also interviewed some individuals who witnessed the crash, and they shared everything they saw at the crash site

A journalist visited the crash site of the accident that Anthony Joshua and his two friends, Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami, were involved in, as well as their driver.

The journalist made the move after the crash that resulted in the death of Anthony Joshua's friends, and he spoke with some individuals who explained what they saw before and after the accident happened.

Journalist uncovers fresh details at scene of Anthony Joshua’s tragic crash. Photo Source: Tiktok/dejilambo/_edemeka, National Insight News

Source: TikTok

Journalist visits location of Anthony Joshua’s accident

The journalist, in his video posted online by another user, @edemeka, discovered some items on the ground at the accident scene, which he mentioned in the video.

He said:

"Just like this vehicle is parked, this is the place where the incident happened. You can see all the glass, the soya beans, you can see everything."

The journalist shared his observations and went ahead to interview an individual who claimed to have witnessed the accident happen live. One of the witnesses said:

"It's the trailer that parked that caused the accident. As the car tyre burst, he hit the truck. It's what led to the death of two people. That's what I saw."

Journalist visits crash site of Anthony Joshua’s accident, speaks with eyewitnesses. Photo Source: Tiktok/_edemeka

Source: TikTok

He also spoke with another eyewitness who claimed the car somersaulted:

"The motor dey over speed. The motor wey carry that boxer, it somersault. Trailer parked, na him go hold am. E come meet the trailer by himself. I see am live."

At the end of the clip, the journalist spoke with a woman who explained that she heard a very loud sound, which made her rush to the location, only to discover that some people had died. She also shared what she saw.

Reactions as journalist makes findings

user060167 wrote:

"Why do so many places throw trash every where ? Or not clean up litter."

user4598069904765 added:

"Nigeria is pitiful with the lack of emergency infrastructure As the wealthiest African nation it is SHAMEFUL!."

➰444•Diamond stressed:

"I have heard about 10 different stories about that “possible” happened. People need to stop spinning the." narrative!!

Steviestyle said:

"Nigeria na yeye country if nah oyibo country now dey fit capture how the incident take happen for CCTV."

Brandearth wrote:

'So the car somersaulted and before it hit the trailer, it was the trailer that stopped its further somersaulting. So let’s stop blaming the trailer."

ButterflyladyT

"Every one expects the Nigeria government is a detective."

hqmom noted:

"Who carry soya beans 🫘??? Na Joshua or na the truck."

Mide said:

"Now another truck have pack there , what's the government doing about the enforcement."

Savvybroker said:

"Come on the only ppl thst know are the ppl who make up the convoy there are supposes to follow each other they will know what happened no a pedestrian."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady who was close to Anthony Joshua’s late trainer, Latif Ayodele, shared an emotional post about his life and character. Latif Ayodele died in a car crash along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway on December 29, alongside Sina Ghami.

Oyibo lady visits Latif and Sina’s grave

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that an Oyibo lady visited the grave of Anthony Joshua’s late friends, Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami, and shared an emotional video online.

She said she would keep asking God why such a painful thing happened and admitted that it was hard for her to understand the loss.

Source: Legit.ng