A Nigerian man took it upon himself to visit the road where Anthony Joshua had a car accident that killed his friends

He recorded a video and shared what he noticed about the road as vehicles continued to ply the busy route after the crash

The individual also reacted to several things people have said about the cause of Anthony Joshua’s accident on the 29th of December

A young man has visited the road where Anthony Joshua's car had an accident on 29th December 2025 and pointed out one thing he noticed about the road.

The individual did this to clear the doubt of several people about the road following the crash of Anthony Joshua, which led to the death of his friends.

Man speaks about Anthony Joshua's accident

In the video he posted on his page, @cheekin01, he explained that many people have blamed Anthony Joshua’s accident on the state of the road.

However, during his visit to the accident scene, he pointed out what he observed.

His statement:

"To all of us wey dey talk say Nigerian road is very bad, that's why Anthony Joshua get accident. Na this road, just the front there, that was where Anthony Joshua had an accident with his friends. So no be say the road bad o, the driver was over speeding."

He also accused the driver of over speeding, which might have caused the accident.

He continued in the TikTok clip:

"As you can see, the road is good. Just to clear your doubts in case you don't know, because many people dey talk say na because of Nigerian bad road, this road is not bad o. As you can see, it's not bad at all."

He advised the public not to be deceived by what he discovered about the road and the rumors being spread online.

"Na over speeding or the driver na eim cause the accident, over speeding. So take note, don't let anybody deceive you that the road is bad, the road is never bad."

Reactions as man visits crash site

K_en_inn said:

"First of all Cars and trucks don’t suppose to walk in the same way."

Floyd Rock noted:

"Where is the emergency lane? Where is the lighting? This is a bad road."

reid1988123488 said:

"That is bad and poor to the standards and quality in our country."

Son of the East noted:

"Oga if car broke down on the road it shouldn't stay up to 20 minutes and the car should be towed out by the authorities. that's how it is in most countries."

Amia Brave stressed:

"It’s is a bad road, the fact that you are walking on what we would call a dual carriageway is insane. where are the road signs, speed limits??"

Mary shared:

"Why were there two trucks in the same lane? And a bike driving the opposite way? And a faded line with no clear indicator of it being a driving lane or shoulder? That’s a bad road."

dsheriff said:

"But was there any warning sign to notify oncoming vehicles that a trailer is packed on the side of the road?"

jydextv noted:

"This another one that they secure both side of the express. On right concrete and left with iron . Trucks and other vehicles are not supposed to be parked on the highway. The road is good but not completed . Government should banned vehicles parking beside the express way."

B. O. A noted:

"From Begger Lagos to Iwo road in ibadan is very smooth, no potholes at all. But there should be road cameras and speed limits to control over speeding."

Watch the video below:

