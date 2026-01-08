An Oyibo woman made many people emotional because of the things she said when she visited the grave of Anthony Joshua's friend

She visited the place where Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami were buried after they both died in a car accident along an expressway

The things she told God after seeing their grave have gone viral online and made several people very emotional

An Oyibo lady who visited the grave of Anthony Joshua's friend has shared an important question she has for God.

She shared a video of the funeral in a post that has gone viral on social media, which many people are talking about.

Lady visits grave of Anthony Joshua’s friend

The lady made the post days after the individuals died in a car accident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, where they were both confirmed dead on the spot, while Anthony Joshua and the driver of the car survived the accident.

Visiting the grave of Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami, who died in the crash, the lady, @rebeccasdiaries_, shared her desire to ask God a very strange question.

She also explained that even if God answers her, she might never accept His response.

She said in the video:

"I think I will ask God why for the rest of my life. I may never come to understand it. Even if God himself comes in front of me and tells me the reason, I don't think I'll accept it."

The individual added a caption to the TikTok video to support her statement.

It read:

"Sometimes, we have to be honest with God and tell Him this hurts right now. I don't understand, God, why God. But we still need to trust Him even when something brings pain."

Reactions as lady questions God

Choozi said:

"On the plaque it should have said abdul latif. Why does it says kevin ?"

moodsdotter noted:

"Think like this : maybe Allah wanted them to leave this world now before This world entered their heart!"

Allowme88 said:

"Respectfully this audio wouldn't go with the belief Latz followed. He would have believed in the decree of Allah and not questioned. IYKYK."

Tazz Miah said:

"Look into Islam sister. You’ll understand brother Latif is in a better place and it was his time to meet his creator."

simplicity noted:

"Just wondering why The cemetery has that Sign? Is it not in the Muslim cemetery? Sorry to ask."

🕊️N o v a said:

“Even if God himself came in front of me and told me the reason, I don’t think I would accept it” ..AstaghfurAllah. Thankfully, Latif nor God depends on your questions or conditions. Latif trusted the decree of his Lord and returned to Him with iman."

Maria_s 1234567 noted:

"These comments again STOP flowers pictures Islam Christian . These poor men passed in AWFUL traumatic circumstances and their families are grieving in the best way possible because they are humans , their parents are old not some young adults . honestly have respect and move on !"

Jessica said:

"im so sorry for the pain you and everyone that new both is affected by❤ as a non muslim these comments are uncalled for.. what dose it matter if these men are buried in muslim non muslim cemertrys.. they both have lost their lives they also desevere respect and diginty.. i will pray for you."

