A young lady made many people react emotionally to the things she said about Anthony Joshua's late trainer

She took to her page to speak about Latif Ayodele, who died on 29th December in a car crash along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway

The lady shared what she knew about his personality and also posted photos from his grave on social media

A young lady who is a friend of Anthony Joshua's fitness trainer, Latif Ayodele, has revealed his true character in a post that is trending online.

Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami, both individuals who worked for heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, lost their lives in a car accident on 29th December.

Friend shares memories of Latif Ayodele

Since their death, they have continued to dominate news headlines as friends and relatives mourn their passing.

A lady identified as @rebeccasdiaries_ got people emotional after speaking about the true character of Latif Ayodele, whom she knew personally.

In her post, she mentioned some things many people might not know about him, including that he had a big heart, was loving, always smiled, and was committed and disciplined.

She mentioned the traits she saw in him, emphasizing that he was a good person.

Her post read:

"Today we laid to rest my dear friend 🥺🕊️💔. A friend who had such a big heart. A friend who was so kind and so loving. A friend who always smiled and made the best out of life. A friend who was so committed and disciplined in whatever he put his mind to."

"A friend everyone had something positive to say about. He is that friend we all will dearly love and miss 😔💔 This past week we have mourned you deeply & today we laid you to rest 🕊️ RIP @healthy_mindset & @sina_evolve, who were both laid to rest together today 😔🕊️🤍."

"P.S. That 7th slide was crazy 😭 I literally captured two rainbow-coloured images in the sky at the graveside 🥹. They were both joined at first, then began to separate as they flew away 🕊️."

Maria said:

"The guys traveling with him, are they buried next to each other in this photo?"

SQUEEKO stressed:

"Subhanallah! There must be a sign in that 7th slide. It’s as if they was both giving their last goodbyes at the same time we did. Not a coincidence you saw 2 rainbows like that. May Allah grant them both the highest ranks of paradise."

Miss Steph added:

"He seemed like such a gorgeous person. Inside and out. I’m so incredibly sorry for such an unfathomable loss. Sending all the love and light."

jenniferpowers1111 stressed:

"I catch myself sometimes during the day, shaking my head and thinking of this horrible tragedy. life is beyond precious. You just never know."

Asim noted:

"I didn’t know the brother or seen him in person but he looks so humble as a human may Allah give him the highest place in jannah."

Rex shared:

"He is a great person, found some clips online where he basically sponsored a whole village with school materials, new buildings etc. He did so much RIP Latz."

Reactions as lady remembers Latif Ayodele

