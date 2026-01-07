A man who attended the burial ceremony of Anthony Joshua’s friends posted a rare video of the boxer at the event

The video showed Anthony Joshua inside the mosque during the final prayers before the burial of his friends in London

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts about Anthony Joshua's facial expression during the private moment

A man has posted a rare video of British boxer Anthony Joshua at the burial of his friends in London.

Two close associates of the renowned Nigerian-born boxer, Sina Ghami and Kevin Latif Ayodele, lost their lives in the accident that happened on a major road in Ogun State on December 29, 2025.

A man posts a rare video of Anthony Joshua at his friend's funeral in London. Photo: @max.millione2

The car carrying the three men and the driver hit a stationary truck on the road. Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in a police van, as no ambulance was immediately available at the scene.

Man posts rare video of Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua’s friends were buried on Sunday, January 4, 2026, in London, and the boxer was present for the ceremony.

A TikTok user @max.millione2, who attended the ceremony, posted a video of Anthony Joshua during the final prayers for his friends’ burial.

The video was captioned:

“I feel sorry for aj gonna miss Abdul Latif Kevin Ayodele.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail Anthony Joshua’s video at burial

Many who came across the video shared their reactions about Anthony Joshua.

@joy Akenji said:

"please give AJ a therapist. alot in his mind right now, God please heal AJ and comfort the families of his lost friends."

@ELpapito said:

"its weird there is no emotions."

@M Janet said:

"all muslim funerals are open to the public, no invite needed. you hear of a death....immediately it becomes a duty on every muslim to do the funeral prayer (called janaza) for the deceased.....the more people who read the more blessings for the departing soul...before the questioning of the grave starts."

@Nicole mewett said:

"l think he was crying."

@OYOBISO said:

"This is my Ronaldo never attended his friends funeral the focus is no longer on the 2thag are dead but on Joshua."

@Raja Nawaz said:

"AJ would have never missed his brothers funeral even if he had to come in a wheelchair he would have. As Latif said AJ has a big heart he respects and loves everyone. He is always there for his friends and family."

@nice guy said:

"Joshua this is a Sign from ALLAH , ALLAH he gives you an other chance to follow the right path bro think about bro before it is to late."

Anthony Joshua mourns his friends who died in car accident. Photo: Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua's family speaks about alleged retirement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Anthony Joshua’s uncle opened up on what the boxer told the family after the car crash that claimed the lives of his friends.

Following the car crash, Adedamola Joshua, Anthony’s uncle, stated that the boxer had informed the family that he was considering retirement.

He hinted at the boxer’s retirement and shared how the family received the news about the boxer's alleged retirement from boxing.

