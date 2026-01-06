A man who attended Anthony Joshua’s friends’ burial showed how Sina Ghami’s dog paid his last respect to his owner

Sina was one of the boxer’s friends who died in a fatal car crash that happened in Ogun state on December 29, 2025

Many reacted to the emotional video of how his dog honoured him at the funeral, as many shared their thoughts

A man posted a video showing how boxer Anthony Joshua’s friend’s dog paid his final respect at the funeral

Two close associates of the renowned Nigerian-born boxer lost their lives in the accident that happened on a major road in Ogun State on December 29, 2025.

A video shows how Sina Ghami's dog paid tribute to him at funeral. Photo: @sina_evolve, @max.millione4

The car carrying the three men and the driver hit a stationary truck on the road. Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in a police van, as no ambulance was immediately available at the scene.

Anthony Joshua: Video shows Sina’s dog at funeral

Anthony Joshua’s friends, Abdul Latif and Sina Ghami, were buried on Sunday, January 4, 2026, in London, and Anthony Joshua was present for the ceremony.

A TikTok user, @max.millione2, who attended the event, posted a video of Sina’s dog seeing his master’s coffin before the burial.

The video was captioned:

“That’s Sinas dog. The family allowed his friends and his pets to visit him.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

An Instagram post by Sina revealed that he had owned the dog, named Bella, for 10 years.

Reactions trail Sina’s dog at his burial

Many who came across the video shared their reactions after seeing the dog at the funeral.

@NarienZ said:

"May Allah ease your pain and that of all family members and friends of Sina and Abdullatif. May God forgive the sins of the two brothers and take them to jannah."

@Unknwonqueenxxx said:

"crazy part is in islam, animals like dogs can hear the deceased in the grave and are full aware of what is going. the dog looks so upset, she knows his gone. One thing about dogs is their unconditional love and loyalty to their owners man this one hurts differently."

@Sahar Bazzi said:

"He use to tell me about bella that she’s his life love. rest in peace uncle sina."

@Liz said:

"awwwww that's so nice. I'm sure Sina would have absolutely appreciated that. His girl will miss him."

@Sunny_hassannnnnn said:

'Bringing dog to muslim grave cemetery or near his janazah is strictly prohibited astagfirullah."

@SAFE PAWS said:

"I am so glad. i hope they let him smell the coffin as then they understand then and not think the person has abandoned them."

@cocobarbie20 said:

"Very emotional. I feel so sorry for this family such beautiful men taken in seconds."

Latif and Sina Ghami died in a car crash on December 29, 2025 in Ogun. Photo: @Cleverlydeyforyou

