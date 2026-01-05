A Nigerian man has shared an emotional post on X recounting his near-death experience that happened months ago

In a post shared on X, he narrated how a tricycle he boarded in Nigeria nearly had a head-on collision with a trailer

According to him, he had secretly planned to surprise his family in Nigeria, and he was thankful that the accident didn't happen

A Nigerian man's scary account of a near-death experience has been trending on social media.

In a recent tweet, he recounted the traumatic event that happened months ago, when a tricycle he was riding in Nigeria narrowly avoided a catastrophic collision with a trailer.

Man secretly returning home to see his family recounts his near-death experience. Photo credit: @YusufASunmogejo/X, halbergman/ Getty Images.

Source: Twitter

Man shares his near-death experience

The incident happened on July 15th, when the man, who had secretly flown into Nigeria for a surprise visit, boarded a keke to his sister's house near Murtala Muhammed Airport.

Just 30 steps from his destination, chaos erupted as the driver lost control, veering towards a head-on collision.

Fortunately, something mysterious which he couldn't explain happened, sparing the occupants from certain death.

Sitting in the front seat, the man was acutely aware that he would have been the first casualty.

The thought sent a chill down his spine, as he imagined how his lifeless body would have been taken to the very hospital where he was born.

Man secretly returning home to see his family faces a near-death experience. Photo credit: @Jaromir/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Sharing the full story, the man identified as @YusufAsunmogejo on X said:

"DEATH IS INDEED CLOSER TO US THAN WE THINK. After my tweet on Anthony Joshua’s accident and the tragic death of his close associate yesterday, the one profound lesson that stuck with me is that the end of our time is often lurking where we least expect it. While we look at that tragedy from a distance, my own story isn’t far from what has just happened.

"On the 15th of July this year, I boarded a flight to Nigeria without telling a soul. The plan was a surprise visit. Since I wouldn't land until past 7 PM and my parents' house was quite far, I decided to head to my sister’s place near the airport (MMA). It was supposed to be the safest, quickest option. My sister, of course, had no idea I was even in the country. I boarded the first Keke without issue, but five minutes into the second ride, just 30 steps away from my aunt’s gate, chaos ensued. The Keke nearly ran head-first into a trailer. I was sitting in the front, completely exposed.

"To this moment, I cannot explain how we missed that impact; it was nothing short of divine intervention. If we had crashed, I would have been the first casualty, likely crushed instantly. Later that night, as the adrenaline faded, a cold shiver ran down my spine. The "What Ifs" were louder than the crash could have been.

"If I had died right there at that gate, my aunt would have heard the bang. She might have looked out the window, shaken her head at the "reckless drivers" of Lagos, and pitied the anonymous body bleeding on the asphalt. She would have gone to bed praying for a "stranger," never knowing that the broken body outside was the younger brother she thought was safe in Europe. The surprise I planned would have been delivered by a police officer knocking on her door to identify a corpse.

"But what froze me the most was the geography of it all. The hospital just down the road, the one where they would have rushed my lifeless body is the exact same hospital where my mother gave birth to me. Think about the terrifying poetry of that: To travel thousands of miles only to have my life clock stop at the exact coordinate where it started. To leave the world through blood in the very same building where I arrived through blood.

"I sat there shaking my head at the irony. I had survived a 7-hour flight across oceans, only to almost lose my life in a 5-minute Keke ride on a quiet street. We walk around planning for the next decade, forgetting that we don't even own the next minute. Death is indeed closer to us than we think. May the Almighty grant the family of the deceased the fortitude to bear this sudden loss, and may He protect us all from the sudden calamities of night and day."

Reactions as man shares near-death experience

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Nullum said:

"In 2017, while accident occurred a few km ahead of me on the road, on reaching I witnessed the scene and shook my head (like how you imagined ur aunt will react), I said a prayer for the "strangers" and the journey continue, only to be called that my father was among "strangers".

Saykeeen said:

"Aameen. Death is indeed the greatest lesson to mankind. No one was promised to live till old age, only those whom the Almighty has favoured with that but no one knows."

Adeniyi Sanusi added:

"Amen. The day we realise that we aren't in control of life, the day our attitude toward living will change. When I read the Quran chapter "An-Najm" (ie 53), I couldn't help but wonder how we humans missed the point about life and living. Particular reference to 41 thru to 50."

See the post below:

Lawyer shares why Anthony Joshua escaped death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a legal practitioner reacted to the fatal accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway involving British boxer Anthony Joshua and two members of his team.

According to the lawyer, there is an explanation for Joshua's survival of the road accident that claimed the lives of two people, Sina Ghami and Latif "Latz" Ayodele.

Source: Legit.ng