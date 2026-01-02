Peller shared an unexpected remark from his mother, who revealed her intention for his properties if he had passed away in a car crash

This was in reaction to the live-streamed car crash the content creator had after a break-up with his girlfriend, Jarvis

While expressing surprise over his mother's plan to take over his property, Peller concluded that, indeed, we're all in life alone

Popular Nigerian streamer, Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, better known as Peller, has opened up about an unexpected and emotional conversation he had with his mother following his car crash scare.

It would be recalled that Peller recently caused a stir online after going live to express his pain over being dumped by his girlfriend, Jarvis.

Peller opens up on mother’s harsh truth following car crash. Credit: Peller089

Source: Instagram

Shortly after the emotional livestream, the streamer was involved in a car crash, which left many fans worried about his safety.

The teenage content creator survived the incident and has since returned to social media to reassure his followers while sharing the chat he had with his mother.

What Peller's Mother Told Him

During a TikTok live session after his return to social media, Peller revealed the blunt words his mother shared with him while warning him about life and death.

According to the streamer, his mum did not mince words when she said that if he had died in the crash, she would have cried for only a short while before moving on.

He quoted her saying that she would cry for some months and make moves to have his bank accounts dissolved, while his car and house would be shared.

In his words:

My mummy said she will cry for one month, the second month, she will cry a little bit more, and by the third month, they will dissolve his bank account and share my car and house. Omo, you come this life on your own.

After the crash drama, Peller reveals what his mum told him about death. Credit: peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller added that his mother’s words were meant to teach him a hard lesson about life, reminding him that everyone ultimately comes into the world alone and leaves the same way.

How Nigerians Reacted to TikToker's Mother's Remark

His revelation has since sparked mixed reactions online, with some fans finding the statement brutally honest, while others described it as a wake-up call for young people. Legit gathered some reactions below:

@Darexmuniani said:

Yoruba mother with bad motivation talk lol. I love your mama sha. She talk sense to your head

@BigJossyy opined:

😆😆he for don get sense by now, him mama no send am!

@Fabulous7284 noted:

Since the boy and sense are like this 🫲............ 🫱

@felixwise stated:

I am happy that experience has made him to mature a bit

@lacazette10__ noted:

All men get the ability to use sense no one is born stupid 🤣 he no need go school to get this sense now abi

Peller Reveal Cost of Repairing his Car

Legit earlier reported that Peller revealed that repairing his damaged car would cost him a huge amount of money. According to TikToker, his Mercedes-Benz SUV, which is said to be worth over ₦100 million, would need about ₦11 million to be fixed after it was involved in a road accident.

It is worth noting that the crash occurred shortly after Peller had experienced an emotional moment online, following his breakup with his love interest and fellow content creator, Jarvis, also known as Jadrolita.

Source: Legit.ng