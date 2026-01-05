A Nigerian man has cried out for help after a Nigerian woman based in the United Kingdom, Damilola Balogun, unfortunately passed away

The woman, who suffered from water in the brain, reportedly lost her life after the hospital switched off her life support machine, stating that she couldn't recover

The emotional post on X sparked massive reactions, as social media users sympathised with the family of the deceased

A Nigerian family was thrown into mourning after the death of a United Kingdom–based woman, Damilola Balogun, whose life ended following complications linked to fluid on the brain.

Her passing left many emotional after details of her ordeal were shared on X, drawing attention to the emotional and financial strain now facing her loved ones.

Tears as UK-based woman dies

The story was shared on X by a user identified as @dhkrullah, who explained that Damilola passed away on the first day of January 2026.

According to him, she had been living in the UK with her family and was the principal applicant on a skilled worker visa.

Her death came just months after she gave birth to her youngest child, a period that should have been filled with happiness but instead turned into a prolonged medical crisis.

Damilola’s health challenges reportedly began with intense migraines.

She sought medical help at Walsall Manor Hospital, where she was treated and discharged.

After her symptoms returned a few days later, she revisited the hospital but was again sent home when no clear cause was identified.

As the headaches continued over the following weeks, her condition worsened, leading to her admission for further tests.

Medical examinations, including imaging and a lumbar puncture, later revealed a buildup of fluid on her brain.

She was urgently transferred to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, where she underwent surgery.

The procedure was said to have gone well initially, raising hopes of recovery among her family.

A few days after the operation, Damilola reportedly slipped into a coma and was placed on life support.

Despite medical intervention and continued prayers, doctors later confirmed that recovery was no longer possible.

Life support was withdrawn on the morning of her death, a moment that coincided with New Year celebrations elsewhere but marked deep sorrow for her family.

She was survived by her husband, three children aged eleven, ten and five months, as well as her mother and grandmother.

Since the onset of her illness, her husband had remained by her side, leaving him unable to work.

With savings depleted, the family was left facing funeral expenses and the challenge of caring for the children without their mother.

In his words:

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of Damilola Balogun on the 1st of January 2026. Damilola was a loving wife, a devoted mother, and the main applicant for her family on skilled worker visa. Just five months ago, she welcomed her beautiful baby into the world. What should have been a time of joy soon turned into a painful and tragic journey no family should endure.

"It all started when Damilola began complaining of severe migraines. She visited Walsall Manor Hospital, where she was treated and discharged. Three days later, she returned with the same symptoms, but no cause was found and she was sent home again. Two weeks later, the headaches persisted, and this time she was admitted. Doctors administered antibiotics and carried out an MRI scan and a lumbar puncture. The results revealed water on her brain, and Damilola was urgently referred to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, for surgery. The surgery was initially successful, and there was hope.

"Tragically, three days later, Damilola went into a coma and was placed on life support. Despite all medical efforts and prayers, it was confirmed that she could not recover. On the morning of 1st January 2026, the life support machine was switched off. While others were welcoming the first day of a new year in celebration, this family was plunged into unbearable grief.

"Damilola leaves behind three children aged 11 years, 10 years, and a 5month old baby, her husband, her mother and grandmother. Since this ordeal began, her husband has been unable to work, staying by her side throughout hospital admissions and recovery attempts. Their savings have been completely exhausted, and the family is now facing funeral costs and the immense responsibility of raising three children without their mother.

"We are humbly asking for your support; no amount is too small. Your donation will help: •Cover funeral and burial expenses •Provide immediate support for her children •Ease the financial burden on the grieving family. Please consider donating and sharing this page. Let us come together to show this family that they are not alone during their darkest moment. Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and generosity. gofund.me/a9b994ec2."

Reactions as UK-based woman dies

Nigerians stormed the comments section to lament over her demise.

ChefIfyy said:

"Oh my Gosh so heart breaking. In as much as we want to think of our health can we also think of insuring our life so God forbid the worse happens our families would have enough to go through the pain of your departure and not worry about finances. Gos help us all."

Omowummy said:

"We are grateful to God and thanks to everyone who has donated and share. May God continue to provide for you all abundantly."

Olawale said:

"This is saddening to hear at this stage of the year, but what can we do, God be praised. I pray that God strengthened the family and empower the husband and the rest of the family during these trying times."

Oluoma added:

"We have to put more pressure on our local GP and speak up whenever our bodies don’t feel right. I attended four funerals last year, and three of them were for men under their 40s. That reality is deeply worrying. We all need to be intentional about our health this year. It’s something I’ve also decided to take very seriously. RIP Damilola. To pass away on the 1st of January is beyond heartbreaking. Our prayers are with your family."

