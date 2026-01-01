A UK-based Nigerian woman has gone public with her experience of relocating from Nigeria to the United Kingdom

A 48-year-old Nigerian woman, Gbemi Adebayo, has shared her experience of emigrating from Nigeria to the United Kingdom. Dressed in winter clothing as she walked through the streets of London, she revealed that she entered a “dark phase” shortly after leaving Nigeria.

Adebayo said she had suffered an identity crisis after leaving Nigeria in 2024. In the clip she shared, she revealed that she pulled through that period due to ‘her Faith in God and business.’

“I had an identity crisis because my experience settling down wasn't exactly as I imagined”, she said while taking a stroll through the streets of the UK.

How Nigerian Woman Survived in the UK

Adebayo had previously launched a beauty brand known as Hegai and Esther Makeup Solution in Nigeria. Hegai & Esther is a beauty brand founded in 2012 and based in Ikeja, Nigeria. The company operates primarily online, offering a wide range of colour cosmetics including eyeshadows, foundation, powder, lipsticks, etc.

It was H&E that would later keep her ‘going’ during the ‘dark phase.’ While reflecting on her successes, Adebayo admitted that she still had an uphill battle.

“I am not there yet. I am still fighting some demons. But I'm in a better place mentally. The fact that I'm here shooting this video is testament to the fact that I've come a long way. I'm building me, I'm building beauty, I'm building a new life," she reiterated.

Why many Nigerians struggle after relocating abroad

It is not uncommon for immigrants to have a hard time settling into a new country especially in the first year, says Global Partners, an organisation dedicated to helping people find meaning and identity. This could explain why a number of Nigerians initially experience difficulties adjusting to life overseas.

Adebayo invited other Nigerians who were seeking to do something challenging like 'building a business’ or relocating to another country to be audacious.

“If you're building something, you will need a phase that looks like what you're building. You will need a phase that represents dreams, audacity. I fought this new phase and that's why I had that identity crisis.”

Nigerians share their relocation stories and challenges

Her decision to openly state her age struck a chord with many Nigerians online, especially older adults considering relocation.

@SammyLizzy shared:

“Ah.. its encouraging seeing someone older... am 38 and someone told me I was aged to start planning on travelling out... God help you”

@Juliet wrote:

“Meaning my sister is not to old to start over. My sister want to travel but my parents are saying she’s too old to travel.”

@loveth added:

“I took the same risk as a mom who's also in her early 40s to relocated this year September and it has been a challenging one,settling, cultural shock,cant even start thinking of my business that I left behind,my son etc so many other challenges but I tell myself it better late than never...don't want to regret in my 50s that I didn't tick all my boxes cos of the fear of starting all over...All will be well Celebrate you mama.”

Why do many Nigerians want to Japa?

Notably, emigration from Nigeria has become a key indicator of personal success. This is equally a product of the quest for 'greener pastures' outside the country. This trend has led to the exit of thousands of Nigerians over the past 40 years, causing a significant loss of national talent.

According to the Nigerian Immigration Service, more than 3.6 million Nigerians migrated to other countries within just two years.

UK announces tough immigration rules for migrants

Recall that Legit.ng had earlier reported that The United Kingdom has announced sweeping immigration reforms .

This reform is aimed at tightening control over migrant entry, strengthening English language standards, and reducing the post-study stay period for international graduates.

