A Nigerian job seeker in the UK has shared an emotional testimony after securing employment with the Ministry of Justice

She said that she initially felt unprepared for her interview and was discouraged as a result of many rejections

She attributed her success to God, adding that the Hallelujah Challenge by Minister Nathaniel Bassey had helped

In a video that has since inspired many online, a Nigerian job seeker in the UK, identified as Grace Iyanuoluwa, has shared an emotional testimony after securing employment with the Ministry of Justice.

The video was compiled over a period of time, documenting her faith, fears, and progress for each interview stage. Before Iyanuoluwa went for any stage of the interview, she would record herself, promising to share her testimony when she got the job. In one of the clips, she said

“I have an interview with the Ministry of Justice, I’m not prepared, that’s the truth, but I am going to give it my best shot.”

Nigerian job seeker Grace Iyanuoluwa celebrates after securing a Ministry of Justice job in the UK, crediting God for her breakthrough. Image Credit: @grace_iyanuoluwa

Nigerian Lady in the UK shares testimony

Iyanuoluwa explained that her earlier encounters with the civil service had not gone well and left her overwhelmed.

“The interview I’ll be having with civil service, the first two interviews I had, unfortunately, I wasn’t good. I didn’t know what I said wrong, I didn’t know what happened. I didn’t answer feedback because I was overwhelmed.”

According to Iyanuoluwa, the emotional weight of those experiences almost made her give up.

“I didn’t want to go through that. So, I said I’ll be back to complete this video.”

Like the Biblical David, she encouraged herself in the Lord. Watch the full video here:

“Guys, every disappointment is a blessing and when you don’t get that thing you desire, it may be God is preparing you for something better or there will be a reason.”

Moments later, her message took a joyful turn as she announced her breakthrough.

“I just want to tell you guys that I got the job! I got the job guys, I got the job.”

Lady, thanks God, Hallelujah Challenge

Overwhelmed with gratitude, she attributed her success to God.

“Hallelujah Challenge, looking like your testimony, I looked like my testimony, and this is what I look like. And that week, God did it. Yes, God did it.”

After months of rejection, Nigerian job seeker Grace Iyanuoluwa lands Ministry of Justice job in the UK. Image Credits: TikTok/@grace_iyanuoluwa

She ended the video with words of encouragement for others still searching.

“And I speak to you, you watching this video that your turn is coming. Are you seeking for sponsorship? Are you seeking for a higher road? Do you feel like you should be in a better place then? Send this video to your friends today because God is in the neighborhood.”

Other Nigerians drew strength from the testimony. @Joyous Mummy of UK said:

"I’m saving this video 😭😭😭 because I have told God certain things and I have already acted in faith because I know my God is able. I got an office chair, desk, 2 shoes, a laptop bag from a charity store, I have set up and all I can say is LORD AM READY!!!!”

@Evenda Fashion said

“amen!!! I'm waiting on a job I applied too within the civil service and I believe this is it for me too. so random seeing your video, and I believe its a good sign”

@Adeyinka Ologun added:

"Congratulations Sis, God is in my Neighborhood. I will be back her(e) to give my own testimony too in Jesus Name"

“Dress Like Your Miracle Is Not Spooky”

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that the organiser of Hallelujah Challenge, Nathaniel Bassey, addressed criticisms of the programme. According to him, “dress like your miracle is not spooky," while encouraging followers to hold on to their faith.

