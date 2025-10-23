The Hallelujah Challenge 'Dress Like Your Miracle' special edition has continued to make waves

Amid the criticism that trailed the spiritual exercise, a video of Nathaniel Bassey addressing his followers has emerged

This comes after social media users shared pictures and videos of themselves dressing like what they expected to receive

The popular midnight prayer, Hallelujah Challenge's special edition, dubbed 'Dress Like Your Miracle,' has continued to make waves as social media users jumped on the trend.

Recall that a lady who creatively drew a laptop and an iPhone 14 Pro Max on cardboard received unexpected blessings after sharing her artwork.

The 'Dress Like Your Miracle' trend has, however, triggered mixed reactions, with some social media users criticising the participants.

Nathaniel Bassey Speaks

A clip from Nathaniel Bassey's live session before the spiritual exercise showed him send a message to his followers ahead of the criticism that could follow their actions.

The gospel singer, who is the convener of Hallelujah Challenge, advised his followers not to fall for the criticism, as he described 'Dress Like Your Miracle' as an act of faith.

“Those of you active online, when we start, they will drag us, and they’ll attack us. Don’t fall into their trap. Don’t let Satan deceive you. If they don’t believe in it, or if they believe in it, it doesn’t help us in any way. Their validation doesn’t help or stop what we are doing. Mind your business. It is between you and God; we are taking steps of faith. Dancing and acting your miracle is not spooky; it is an act of faith,” he said.

The video of Nathaniel Bassey speaking about 'dress like your miracle' is below:

Reactions Trail Nathaniel Bassey's Comments

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that followed the gospel singer's explanation. Read them below:

OracleAyo said:

"Lol. I love the faith and I believe in it. I will still say this 80% of an average Nigerian problem will be solved with good governance."

dasnlives said:

"So nobody go dress Nigerian map make we turn to USA?"

africanangel123 said:

"I want to Challenge Hallelujah Challenge. Let's dedicate this one to the country Nigeria and see if it'll work. Because nobody needs a miracle more than the country does."

Tintedeyekay commented:

"Man is making money off people, and he's doing "when we start, they will drag you." gimmick."

SYVOZEEK149 reacted:

"Make una de play You go dress like your miracle and still be begging for giveaway online.

Mark SH….. said:

"Lol wetin go pain me be say some people no fit make am for this life even if they do this challenge for generations You dey play, hard work solve all problems Religious was for salvation sir God doesn’t care how to take blames on earth for the wrong course Salvation."

Justin167962286 said:

"Basic things are now miracles Marriage, house, car What happend to turning water to wine and shii."

BBNaija hopeful jumps on trend

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a lady shared a TikTok video of herself dancing and praising God as she dressed as the 2026 BBNaija winner, citing it as her miracle.

The video soon circulated on social media, prompting fans to share their hot takes. While some comments were kind and enthusiastic, others threw jabs at the lady, Miracle's move.

