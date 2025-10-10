The United Kingdom government has unveiled 82 job roles eligible for work visas, as it battles labour shortages

The new list, which includes artisans such as welders, engineering technicians, and domestic workers, aims to shore up the UK’s labour shortfall

This comes after the country announced a freeze on 100 job roles for foreigners as it prioritises its citizens

Pascal Oparada, a reporter for Legit.ng, has over ten years of experience covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy.

Britain has unveiled a new list of 82 mid-skilled occupations eligible for temporary work visas under a migration plan targeting industries struggling with labour shortages.

The move comes just days after the country placed a ban on 100 job roles for foreigners, reflecting a global shift toward protecting local jobs while still addressing critical skills gaps.

The UK Prime Minister, Kair Stammar, says that the new job roles will shore up labour shortages in the UK

Source: Getty Images

Britain balances tougher immigration with labour shortages

Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government is walking a tightrope between responding to public pressure to curb immigration and meeting the UK’s growing demand for skilled and semi-skilled labour.

With the economy sluggish and key industries short of workers, the UK’s Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) released the Temporary Shortage List, the first major immigration reform tied to Britain’s new industrial strategy in eight years.

The list includes engineering technicians, welders, photographers, translators, logistics managers, and other technical roles essential to infrastructure and industrial growth.

These positions, requiring skills below university degree level, will now qualify for three- to five-year temporary work visas.

However, applicants will not gain a path to permanent residency unless government policy changes, underlining London’s intention to make the new route strictly temporary.

Push to “maximise use of domestic workers”

In its report, the MAC stressed that employers must demonstrate active efforts to “maximise the use of domestic workers” before recruiting migrants.

Companies will be required to submit concrete plans on how they intend to train and employ local citizens, signalling the UK’s push for a more self-sufficient labour market.

According to a Reuters report, workers applying for these roles must also meet minimum English language requirements, ensuring they can integrate into British workplaces quickly.

Global trend: National job protection vs labour needs

But this isn’t just a UK problem. The UK’s decision mirrors a global policy tug-of-war, balancing the need for foreign skills with rising local employment concerns.

Just recently, the UK banned foreigners from 100 job categories, from welders to engineering technicians, insisting that local professionals should fill those roles instead.

While the country seeks to protect domestic workers and boost indigenous capacity, it is moving in the opposite direction, temporarily opening its doors to skilled migrants to rescue struggling industries.

This contrast highlights a global debate: how nations can protect local employment while staying competitive in an interconnected world.

What it means for Nigerians

For many Nigerians seeking work opportunities abroad, especially in technical and creative fields, the UK’s new list presents a mixed outlook.

Roles like welding, photography, and logistics are now in demand, but competition will be intense, and visa rules remain tight.

Kair Stammer, the UK Prime Minister, raise hopes of immigration reforms

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s own restrictions may push more skilled workers to seek opportunities overseas, creating a new migration wave even as governments tighten borders.

As both countries rethink how to balance labour mobility, local empowerment, and global competitiveness, the battle over who gets to work where, and under what terms, is just beginning.

US clarifies $100,000 H-1B visa fee

Legit.ng earlier reported that the White House has moved to ease fears over the Trump administration’s new proclamation imposing a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa applications, clarifying that the surcharge will apply only to new applicants and not to existing holders or renewals.

The clarification, shared in a post on X, confirmed that those selected in this year’s H-1B lottery are exempt, with the rule taking effect from October 1.

The announcement followed days of uncertainty that rattled Silicon Valley, Wall Street, and thousands of foreign workers relying on the visa pathway.

Source: Legit.ng