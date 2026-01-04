A Venezuelan lady was overwhelmed with emotion following the capture of her country's president, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife

The capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has sparked mixed reactions globally and left one Venezuelan woman in tears.

Maduro was captured in Venezuela early Saturday morning, along with his wife Cilia Flores, by the US Army's Delta Force, an elite special forces unit, and flown to the US, where he would face federal narco-terrorism charges.

US capture of Maduro: Venezuelan woman reacts

In a video shared on X by Wall Street Apes, the unidentified woman struggled to keep her emotions in check as she reacted to Maduro's capture.

Amid tears, she spoke about how the maladministration robbed her of her childhood, describing Maduro's capture as incredible.

She expressed amazement and disbelief about his capture, which she said is a historic moment for Venezuela. The lady said Maduro's capture paves the way for the country to grow. Her statement in part read:

"Since I was seven years old, I had to live in a country where they took away my childhood. They took everything from me. What’s happened today is incredible. It’s incredible. I have too much feeling.

"No one understands it more than the one who has lived it. The fact of being able to return to our country. No one will understand because only Venezuelans who have experienced this for so many years, my God.

"This day is going to go down in history. I still can't believe it, my God. It's amazing. This is amazing...

"Venezuela is free. Venezuela is going to grow. Venezuela is going to resurface...We are going back to build our country that were taken from us many years ago. We will be able to become us again...I can't believe it..."

Watch the video below:

Maduro's capture: Woman's reaction gets people talking

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video below:

@ConservativeH2O said:

"Venezualens everywhere are overjoyed. In Western nations Democrats, Liberals, Labour, etc. are crying another socialist got what he earned.

"Now, the challenge is not having the Democratic Party federal judge that got the case order Maduro and wife's release."

@JohnQuiggII said:

"She’s wise enough to know there are many people in the regime left and to tell everyone not to talk about politics. God bless her."

@moses_defi said:

"Whether you love or hate Trump, that kind of raw emotion doesn’t come from nowhere. When someone says their childhood was taken by a regime, you don’t get to dismiss that from the comfort of the outside."

@TaraServatius said:

"Do not be surprised when a Democrat judge sets Maduro free on bond on US soil ... or worse, orders Trump to send him home."

@Thompsonklay said:

"This is what communist regimes do to people and this is what the left is pushing for."

@Stellaaa said:

"It’s impossible to listen to this without crying. Thank God almighty this is HISTORIC and so many people not yet understanding the geopolitical implications."

@bachitime said:

"Many will gladly leave voluntarily. My son lived in Medellín, Colombia, and his cook and nanny were from Venezuela. They told me their extremely sad stories of escaping imprisonment as political prisoners so the government could seize their business."

