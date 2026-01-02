A prominent church minister and preacher, Teacher John C.W, has announced the end of his pulpit ministry after 16 years

Teacher John C.W, founder of Share the Love Centre, has officially ended his pulpit ministry after 16 years.

The prominent Kenyan Christian minister and preacher broke the news during his church's crossover service on December 31, 2025.

Kenyan preacher speaks on leaving pulpit ministry

In a video seen on his TikTok page, the preacher further said he would be stepping away from the ministry with his wife, Evangeline Karimi.

He discouraged people from talking him out of his decision through his wife, noting that she tried but failed. He said it was a privilege serving God with them, but kept mum on their next move.

He stated that the ministry was not a family business. This left many people speculating. His statement in the video read:

"My 16 years of ministry has come to an end. And what better way to say thank you than to leave you with a light, the light of the word of God. I'll be seeing you in another place.

"It has been a privilege serving God with you. It has been a privilege fighting with you. It has been a great privilege. And don't come to my wife to make my wife change my mind. She tried yesterday. He didn't work... I have loved serving in ministry this way.

"It has been my heart's passion. But like an eagle, I need to fly to higher heights. I'm still flying to the wise. They will understand I am not leaving my wife in charge. We are going with her. This is not a family business. It's been 16 years. I have done the little I can.

"It's nothing. There are people that have done 40 years. Whatever I'm still going to do is still ministry. It's just that it's not a pulpit. So pulpit ministry for me has come to an end."

Preacher's decision leaves people speculating

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the preacher's decision below:

Misheck Njauh said:

"I think many people are so fast to judge. The clip is too short to understand the heart of this MoG. Paul was an apostle. He left the church in Ephesus."

CathyNimo said:

"If it's politics so be it !!!! Proverbs 29:2 When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice; But when a wicked man rules, the people groan."

Tha Real Gem and Vibe said:

"I think he wants to pursue in politics watch his moves next year...a d also how he has been critising the govt of late..."

Njambi wa kinyanjui said:

"Why would he leave church this way? I hope he has considered those who followed Christ because of him."

Ayanna_kenya said:

"People need to understand that ministry can also be done out of the pulpit.Pulpit ministry is only for a few.Any industry God has put you in is your ministry,you dont need to stand on an altar to be a minister."

Gee Daniels said:

"This feels so heavy....He had just become addictive, educational and motivational."

