Nigeria will face off against Mozambique in the Round of 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday, January 5

The Super Eagles are unbeaten so far in the competition with three wins from three games in the group phase

Nigeria is seeking to win the AFCON for a fourth time

Nigeria’s push for a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title enters a decisive phase on Monday night when the Super Eagles lock horns with Mozambique in the Round of 16 at the Complexe Sportif de Fès.

After a flawless group-stage run, Eric Chelle’s side arrives for the knockout clash against the Mambas with confidence and growing belief that this could be the year to win the competition for the first time since 2013.

Nigeria are among two sides that finished the group stage with the maximum nine points after winning all three games. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

Mozambique, however, are no pushovers as the Mambas squeezed into the knockout rounds as one of the best third-placed teams and have already shown they can upset expectations.

With a quarter-final spot on the line, individual brilliance could tilt the balance.

5 key players to watch out for

Here, Legit.ng, along with Foot Africa lists five key players who could define the contest between Nigeria and Mozambique.

1. Ademola Lookman (Nigeria)

Few players have shaped AFCON 2025 like Ademola Lookman.

The Atalanta forward has been Nigeria’s most decisive performer so far, registering two goals and two assists in the group stage, as seen on BBC Sports.

Operating between the lines and attacking from wide areas, Lookman gives Nigeria unpredictability and edge.

Beyond the numbers, his work rate and pressing have set the tone for Chelle’s high-energy approach.

Mozambique will likely double up on him, but that could open space elsewhere. If Lookman finds early rhythm, the Super Eagles’ attack could catch fire quickly.

2. Victor Osimhen (Nigeria)

By his standards, Victor Osimhen has been quiet.

One goal and one assist in three games hardly reflect the fear he strikes into defenders. That is exactly what makes him dangerous.

Osimhen’s aerial power and relentless hunger mean Mozambique’s backline cannot afford a moment’s lapse.

All it takes is one clear chance for the Galatasaray striker to flip the narrative and remind everyone why he is Nigeria’s talisman.

3. Raphael Onyedika (Nigeria)

Raphael Onyedika may not grab headlines, but his importance is growing with every minute.

The midfielder featured sparingly early on but made an immediate impact, impressing with his ball recovery, positional discipline, and ability to keep Nigeria ticking.

In a match where control could be decisive, Onyedika’s ability to break up play and transition quickly from defence to attack could be vital.

4. Geny Catamo (Mozambique)

Mozambique’s biggest attacking threat comes in the form of Geny Catamo.

Geny Catamo has been described as one of the standout players of AFCON 2025 following his superb performances for Mozambique. Photo by Franck Fife

The winger has already scored two goals at AFCON 2025 and was instrumental in the Mambas’ historic qualification for the knockout stage.

Direct, fearless and confident, Catamo thrives in one-on-one situations.

Nigeria’s fullbacks will need to stay alert, as giving him space to run at defenders could invite trouble.

5. Diogo Calila (Mozambique)

Modern fullbacks can change games, and Diogo Calila has proven exactly that.

The Santa Clara right-back scored against Gabon and consistently overlapped to stretch defences during the group stage.

Calila’s energy down the flank provides Mozambique with width and an extra attacking outlet.

3 players ruled out of Mozambique clash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Super Eagles have been dealt a major setback ahead of their Round of 16 clash against Mozambique at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

With just days to go before the kickoff of the knockout phase in Fez, three key players are set to miss the crucial knockout game due to injuries and illness.

