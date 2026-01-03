Cameroon legend Joel Epalle warns Nigeria not to underestimate Mozambique despite perfect group-stage record

The Super Eagles will faceoff against Mozambique for a ticket to the AFCON quarterfinals

Nigeria is seeking to win the AFCON for the fourth time after successes in 1980, 1994, and 2013

Despite a flawless group-stage performance at AFCON 2025, Nigeria have been urged to approach their Round of 16 clash with Mozambique cautiously.

The Super Eagles, picked as one of the favourites after an impressive group stage, will face off against the Mambas on Monday, January 5, in one of eight AFCON Round of 16 matches.

Cameroon legend Joel Epalle highlighted that pedigree alone will not guarantee victory against a disciplined and confident underdog.

Speaking exclusively to CAFonline, Epalle stressed that Mozambique will not be an easy nut to crack despite their low pedigree in African football.

“I didn’t necessarily expect [Mozambique] to perform at this level. Tactically, they were very well organized. To go far in the AFCON, you need athletic qualities, but the Mozambicans are quite skillful, they played with freedom and confidence. Their football relied on sharp transitions, executed perfectly.”

Epalle’s warning underlines the potential danger of underestimating a team that has shown remarkable belief throughout the tournament.

How can Mozambique shock the Super Eagles

Mozambique’s journey to the Round of 16 has already captured attention at AFCON 2025.

The Mambas secured a landmark 3-2 win over Gabon, their first group-stage victory in history, and followed up with respectable performances against stronger sides like Cameroon and Ivory Coast.

Epalle praised the structure of the Mozambican side, noting:

“Also, the fact that their players are mainly made from the local league and their coach is national too contributed. The coach, himself a former international, was able to implement his philosophy, and the players delivered.”

Mozambique has defied expectations as the squad’s collective strength, guided by a homegrown coach familiar with local talent, makes them a threat that Nigeria cannot afford to overlook.

Super Eagles must stay focused

Despite the warning, Epalle still views Nigeria as one of the favourites to advance to the quarter-finals.

With superstars like Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman spearheading the attack, the Super Eagles have the firepower to overcome Mozambique if they maintain discipline.

“It will likely be a continuation of what the favorites showed in the group stage. There might be a few surprises, but given the matchups, logic will probably prevail with Morocco, Egypt, Ivory Coast, and Nigeria advancing,” Epalle added.

History also favours Nigeria, who have never lost to Mozambique in previous encounters, recording four wins and one draw in five meetings, per AiScore.

As Nigeria prepares for Monday night’s clash in Fez, Eric Chelle’s men will need to blend tactical discipline with attacking creativity to ensure their perfect group-stage record translates into success in the knockout stages.

