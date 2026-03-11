A woman has reacted to the death of Elena Jessica, the lady who died after an unsuccessful BBL procedure

The lady shared her honest opinion about the first BBL procedure Elena Jessica underwent

She also spoke about what the doctor allegedly said before the individual went ahead for another operation

A Nigerian woman has reacted to the death of Elena Jessica, who was reported dead following a failed BBL procedure.

The lady explained how Jessica looked when she got her first BBL done and also shared how she feels after watching a viral video of the individual during the procedure.

Lady speaks out on Elena Jessica's first BBL after her tragic death.

Lady reacts to Jessica’s BBL video

Due to several things she noticed after watching the clip, she said at the end of the video that she might not be able to eat meat throughout the week because of the effects what she saw has had on her mind.

@gistarena37 said in the TikTok video that Elena Jessica could have been content with the first BBL she did.

She explained:

"It is today I understand the Yoruba proverb which says, 'Satisfaction is the master of behavior.' After I finished watching the video of that lady who did BBL and passed away, heyy."

She spoke about what she observed about Elena Jessica when she did her very first BBL.

"What do we women want? The first BBL they said she did, allegedly. It was done, I saw her pictures. The funny thing is that she's even a twin, you just wasted your life. The first one you did was just enough for you to live your life, why are you going for the second one?"

Woman reacts to Elena Jessica's death, shares honest review of her first BBL.

@gistarena37 continued by adding that the late individual was advised against going for another BBL but later ended up dead after she went for the procedure.

"I thought they said the doctor even advised her against the second BBL, but she insisted that she wanted to go ahead with it. She said she wanted to go forward with it; now look at where it has landed her."

"This video is not to bully or to talk about the death, but at least. As a matter of fact, you've not even given birth? Why are you doing BBL?"

"For the rest of this week, I'm not sure I can eat meat."

Reactions as lady dies during BBL procedure

odun001_ said:

"I don see the video oo I wan meant."

Aishra’s lifestyle shated:

"I never see the video sha."

EWA added:

"Jesus the video was so so so scary."

HOLAR added:

"It Dey pain me as I never see the video."

midelifestylecreato said:

"Guys pls don’t watch it if u don’t have mind oo."

Watch the video below:

