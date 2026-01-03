In a trending video on TikTok, two ladies recounted their terrible club encounter with a man whom they turned down

The man, who claimed to be a well-known politician, had approached the ladies, admired their outfits, and offered to take them clubbing

The two unsuspecting friends agreed and accompanied him to the club, only for him to pull a stunt on them

Two friends have narrated their unpleasant club encounter with a suitor whom they rejected.

In a now-viral video, the ladies said the unidentified man approached them and admired their outfits, after which, he offered to take them clubbing.

Two ladies recount their unexpected encounter with a fake politician at a club. Photo Credit: @affordablehairs_4you

Source: TikTok

According to the ladies, they consented and followed him to the club that night.

Unexpected incident at Lagos club

While at the club, they said he warned them not to make videos of him, claiming to be a well-known politician.

Shortly after, he began to spray them so much money, to the point that they felt compelled to record videos as evidence.

Around 4:00 am, the man suggested that it was time to leave. The lady, who sensed he might want to take them to a hotel, said they politely declined, saying they needed to go home and rest.

The man reportedly accepted their decision without making a fuss. Things then took a different turn as the club manager approached the ladies.

He spoke with them about becoming the club's PROs, while complimenting their appearance and vibe.

The ladies stepped aside with their phones to speak with the club manager, leaving their bags behind with the man. When they got back, the man had vanished into thin air with the money he sprayed them.

A video of the two friends sharing their experience was shared on TikTok by @affordablehairs_4you and sparked mixed reactions.

Two ladies share their terrible encounter with a man at a Lagos club at night. Photo Credit: @affordablehairs_4you

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Ladies encounter in Lagos club generates buzz

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the two friends' encounter below:

ZERRY 🇿🇦🔜. ( Moneyc ) said:

"Dem say na fake politician because he collect hin money 😂😂💔….. God go bless that man oh."

𝓟𝓻𝓲𝓷𝓬𝓮𝓼𝓼 ꨄ said:

"Texting and calling for what, exactly ?😭 Una wan collect him money back from him hand."

Harris said:

"He spray una money and he collect am back why una con Dey vex untop him money."

Lammy Visuals said:

"How do people just step out with a total stranger, if not greediness."

₥₳ɎØⱤ said:

"Brotherhood is proud of the man guess what guys the man is my uncle."

EGC999🥶 said:

"They are talking it like say he hurt them na then hurt the guy."

➰TeeCross➰ said:

"Did I just hear you say "on our own o?" Were you planning to be on your own before?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who went to the club almost empty-handed had returned home with bags of cash.

Lady rejects N600k from man at club

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had regretted rejecting N600k from a man at a club.

The lady recalled meeting a young man at a nightclub, where he accidentally damaged her iPhone.

As a gesture of goodwill, he transferred N600,000 into her account to cover the cost of repairing the phone's screen. However, she opted to return the funds, citing concerns about her former partner's feelings about the gesture.

Source: Legit.ng