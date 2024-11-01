A Nigerian lady has shared an interesting video showing the amount of cash she picked at a club

In a video, the lady first showed the small cash she took to club before displaying the bags of cash she picked at the club

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

An intriguing video shared by a Nigerian lady has taken social media by storm, showing her unexpected fortune at a nightclub.

The lady who carried a little amount of cash to the club surprisingly left with bags filled with naira notes.

Posted by @mhiz_divine_frances on TikTok, the video contrasted her initial finances with the huge sum she collected at the club.

In her caption, she gushed over the dramatic turnaround while displaying the wads of naira notes.

"How I got to club vs how I left the club," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady makes huge cash in club

TikTok users flooded the comments section, sharing similar experiences and congratulating the lady on her luck.

Many praised her boldness in picking the cash at the club, while others joked about the generosity of the clubgoers who sprayed the cash.

@𝗧𝗵𝘂𝗴 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲𝗦𝘁𝘆𝗹𝗲 said:

"The day wey I go wear ski mask enter club I go pick wetin no good."

@Hrm Jonathan Happine commented:

"My friend and I picked 500k+ at Festac lapenzo 3 weekend ago. twas mad oo."

@Miracle_T said:

"I remember one time I was very broke and had a month suspension from work. I legit prepare go club with the picking mindset."

@The real Arike Akewi said:

'I want to fresh night I picked 33k I don’t know that they have carried my video and I be final year student."

@KEJI said:

"E get one club wey me and my friends used go on every Friday to pick money when I was still in Nigeria. No matter what you go see money pick for there. Ee con turn dat club to office."

@Rebecca David wrote:

"E get one club wey wan open for vi na that one I wan storm this December, going with only 2 people abeg. If you know how it is when a new club is opening in Vi you won’t want to miss."

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady took to social media to flaunt the money she picked at a nightclub she had attended.

The excited lady had the money in a black bag and played around with the bag in front of the camera.

Source: Legit.ng