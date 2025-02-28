A Nigerian lady has shared her pain on social media after rejecting a huge sum of N600k from a man she met at a club

According to the lady, the young man had transferred the money to her after breaking the screen of her iPhone 11

However, she sent back the cash to his account because she didn't want her ex-boyfriend to feel insecure about the situation

A Nigerian lady has narrated her regretful experience on social media, recounting the time she rejected a huge sum of money from a stranger.

The lady recalled meeting a young man at a nightclub, where he accidentally damaged her iPhone.

Lady regrets rejecting N600k at club

As a gesture of goodwill, he transferred N600,000 into her account to cover the cost of repairing the phone's screen.

However, she opted to return the funds, citing concerns about her former partner's feelings about the gesture.

The lady, known on TikTok as @bluethecontentcreator, revealed that she was motivated by a desire to avoid causing unnecessary tension in her past relationship.

However, looking back at the experience, she wished she had prioritised her own interests.

In her words:

"When I remembered a guy I met at the club sent me N600k to change my iPhone 11 because he broke my screen but I sent it back to him cause I didn't want my ex to feel some kind of way. Something wey I suppose collect."

Reactions as lady regrets rejecting N600k

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Stylish_cara said:

"Fireboy knew there were people like you in this world strictly dedicated to you."

@O M A H H reacted:

"I have nothing else to say to you. Just be listening to this song everyday."

@Halima said:

"But he broke it nau. He clearly sent it to fix what he broke. Which one is you didn’t want your ex to feel some kind of way?"

@Tiemo Pere said:

"Me wey reject iPhone 12pro max cos I didn’t want my ex to feel oppressed then."

@realnemebhae commented:

"If una hear my own una go call village meeting on my behalf."

@Beckyola said:

"No it's fine it's in the past. Please where do you stay I wan tell you something."

@Ellaaa reacted:

"Don't let your babe stop you from finding your husband."

@nana said:

"My own is why is the guy now an ex, cuz you suppose marry am o."

@Athaliaaa said:

"The sound you used and you see how close those hands are yeah exactlyyyyyyy!!!!"

@˚͙֒coco✧˚ said:

"Instead make you go lock the money for piggyvest asappp and delete every traces of the money."

@DAMEE reacted:

"Somebody said this music is meant for you and it's true."

@miloluwa__1 said:

"Please why did you give him your acc number if you were still going to send it back to him?"

@WWW.airlahh added:

"My ex got me an iPhone 12 and a month later a guy mistakenly cracked just the back glass n was willing to change to an iPhone 12PM in 2023,but I was scared and won’t know what to tell the ex."

