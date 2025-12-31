A Nigerian man drew people’s attention to what he observed about the road where Anthony Joshua was involved in an accident

He mentioned what he noticed after watching a video of the aftermath of the incident showing the road and truck

What he said caught people’s attention as conversations around the accident continues to trend on social media

A Nigerian man shared what he observed concerning the accident involving British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua.

Two close associates of the renowned Nigerian-born boxer lost their lives in the accident that happened on a major road in Ogun State.

The car carrying the three men and the driver hit a stationary truck on the road. Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in a police van, as no ambulance was immediately available at the scene.

A video showing where the truck was packed during the accident surfaced online, and an X user, @MasterBolaji shared his observations.

He stated what he noticed about the road where the accident took place.

He tweeted:

“This is the truck Anthony Joshua’s vehicle ran into. It was properly parked and positioned off the road. The road was in good condition, as clearly seen in the video.

“Apparently, the driver veered off the road. Overspeeding kills, drive carefully.”

See his X post below:

Anthony Joshua’s accident: Reactions trail man’s observation

@Dannymasterp

“Just imagine, It's very obvious that it's over speeding, or the driver slept off the steering or probably high on something because this truck is well packed and no way near the road. That was exactly what happened yet Nigerians has already used it for clout chasing.”

@bosunoyeleke said:

"Should a trailer also be parked on the side of the road? where are the road signs to say the speed limits, Bolaji stop this nonsense of being a data boy and face reality, Nigeria isn't doing its best to make sure these things are in place, and come to think of it, its a bit sad that the leader that was forced upon us is just doing whatever, what if this wasn't AJ would those Nigerian souls have this sort of audience? use your head niqqa."

@Ladan_wachiko said:

"No worries. Nigerians mindset Dy don position against the country. Since childhood Na bad things we Dy hear about Nigeria since we small. Our mindset go hardly change about Nigeria."

@skood009 said:

"This video keeps showing how poorly our roads are constructed. Yes, overspeeding may contribute, but we also need parking bays for trucks on major highways and an enforcement team monitored via cameras to ensure they do their jobs of ensuring no truck or car parks on the road."

