A Nigerian man, who claimed to be an eyewitness to Anthony Joshua's car crash, has spoken about the heartbreaking incident

In a video posted via TikTok, the man said the driver shouldn't really be held responsible for the crash, sharing what he witnessed

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok flooded the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian man, claiming to have witnessed Anthony Joshua's car crash, has broken his silence on the tragic incident.

The crash claimed the lives of two people, Sina and Latif Latz both close friends of the heavyweight boxing champion.

Eyewitness mentions who 'caused' Anthony Joshua's car crash. Photo credit: @dejilambo/ TikTok.

Eyewitness speaks about Anthony Joshua's car accident

A video posted by @dejilambo on X showed the eyewitness explaining that the driver of Joshua's vehicle wasn't entirely to blame.

He recounted that another vehicle had overtaken them, and shortly afterwards, they had a collision with a truck.

The man stressed that the person responsible for triggering the accident was the one who first overtook their car and sped off.

In his words:

"It was not both of them that caused the accident. The person that caused the accident has gone. That one overtook them and if not for that truck that they hit, they would have just entered a gutter."

Reactions as man speaks about Anthony Joshua's Crash

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Kristina said:

"I can’t understand the explanation, can someone explain what he said please."

@KoyacrownSolar said:

"I believe it's only Anthony Joshua and the driver who can give a clear explanation as to what happened."

@sparkleufus commented:

"Why is Anthony Joshua n d driver not saying anything about d incident dat happened."

@ubi ego international reacted:

"Nigeria we can do better cause all these information was supposed to be captured by road cameras na what's all this?"

@daddy dickyy said:

"It's like they have been tracing them but unknown to them.but I believe Anthony Joshua will explain better later. May there souls rest in peace."

@MoneyMan said:

"Please we need to repost this video oooo because many people believe the driver nah him drive nonsense ooo."

@Oluwafemi reacted:

"That's why I always say, when travelling, your safety is not in your hands 70% of the time."

@B𝓮𝓮𝓻𝓵𝒶♱𝒾𝓖𝓻𝒾𝒮 said:

"Having a mounted dash camera is an asset, too many narratives are spun after an accident the only reliable witness and evidence is your dashcam footage."

@Moyo reacted:

"There is another car that caused the accident. Based on this guy's explanation a car tried to overtake the car Joshua was in. Investigate abeg."

@Ib_girl added:

"If only Nigerian Govt officials did investigatations and asked questions before realising statement. This is terrible."

