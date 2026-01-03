A young lady cried out on social media over deductions in her bank account as the new tax law takes effect

A Nigerian lady has shown the amount deducted from her account after making a transfer of ₦16,000, as the federal government officially begins the implementation of the new tax law.

Days after the official kick-off date, the lady took to her page to share her experience regarding what happened after she sent the amount.

Lady speaks as tax law takes effects

The lady, @joyousadeola, mentioned that she sent a specific sum of ₦16,000 and noticed that an additional amount was deducted from her account.

Her post read:

"I thought this whole tax thing may not really be effective until I experienced it yesterday."

Speaking about the amount deducted from her account, she wrote:

"Like 50 naira was deducted along with the 16,000 that I pressed oo. I wonder if it would have popped 'insufficient funds' if all I had in my account was actually 16,000."

Reactions as lady shares experience

@Juicepahpi noted:

"This one is not tax, they've been taking 50 naira for transfer above 10k since last year."

@ThatKogiBoy001 added:

"They implemented a "sender pays the stamp due" bill. Now your full money goes into your account."

@DominicMiracle6 shared:

"This is transfer levy buh i dont think it's from the sender, wo I no kom understand Nigeria again o."

@ThePeculiar02 noted:

"So this thing is real? Be like say I go return to carrying cash upandan o."

@sol_blaze1 stressed:

"That's the electronic transfer fee on transfers more than 10k, it was said that it will no longer be deducted from the receivers account but from the senders."

@olufikayo__0 said:

"Take am play fez.... I was saying it to a guy when he posted about description of a thing, lmfao FG wey just dey watch una.. They don dey comot my own money small small oo Na me dey work, na FG dey spend am."

@patrickenaks stressed:

"This has to be clout chasing because OPay have been removing 50 from transactions above 10k for a lomg time now."

@segunoyekunle_ noted:

"This has been in effect since last year, if u make a transfer on opay above 10k, #50 will be deducted?"

@Bauxite_N said:

"So if the charges of 10k transfer is now on the sender then charges to withdraw cash from pos should be lesser isn't it?"

Confused about the new tax law? Watch this video of Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, chairman of tax reform, explaining what it means in simple terms.

