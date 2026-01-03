Africa Digital Media Awards

Lady's Funny Description for Bank Transfer Goes Viral Online: "This Made Me Laugh"
People

Lady's Funny Description for Bank Transfer Goes Viral Online: "This Made Me Laugh"

by  Ankrah Shalom
3 min read
  • A Nigerian lady made a hilarious post on the X app, disclosing the "funniest" description written on her transfer to someone's account
  • In her post, shared via her official account, she displayed the description on the transfer and laughed about it
  • Social media users who came across the post couldn't help but react in the comments section on Instagram

A Nigerian lady was left in stitches as she displayed the description on a transfer she made.

She posted a screenshot via her official account that quickly went viral and captured the attention of netizens.

Lady displays the funny description she used for a bank transfer.
Lady shows off the 'funniest' description she used for bank transfer. Photo credit: @miebivalentina/X.
Source: Twitter

Lady displays funny description on transfer

The transaction, sent to an undisclosed account, read 'periwinkle', a species of small edible whelk or sea snail.

Identified as @miebivalentina on X, the lady posted a screenshot of the transfer for all her followers to see.

Her caption read:

"Infact, the funniest description on my transfer the other day made even me laugh."

Lady shows funny moment she used 'periwinkle' as description for a bank transfer.
Lady uses 'periwinkle' as description for bank transfer. Photo credit: @miebivalentina/X.
Source: Twitter

Nigerians speak about transfer description

Nigerians have been speaking about the importance of adding descriptions to transfers.

@Finder Prof said:

"Dey play, maybe u don't know dat what u put in "description" of the money transaction is very important bcos of future arguement btw d parties."

@Josh_migofficial said:

"Make I write support and you later deny in court that I didn't give you contract."

@Olafesto69 said:

"Omoh this Taxi is forever and plus #50 new coming generation will suffer gan oo for this country ooo."

@ibrahimbolodeokua reacted:

"And if u happened to debunk the payment as project money nko, claimed that the person gives u the money for support or gift who wi b d clients witnes."

@scentboss_lagos said:

"Gift, personal money, refund, load repayment, salary, business expenses, school fees, medical support, family support, rent payment."

@royal_rose850 commented:

"Gift, Personal money, Refund, Loan repayment, Salary, Business Expenses and reimbursement, School fee, Medical expenses, Family support & Rent payment."

@MikeKinrin said:

"Abeg if I wan gift money to my sister that is married (a new surname) how I go run am. Knowing fully well that gifts will also be investigated?"

@jietglobalsales@gmail.com reacted:

"Gift, family support, loan repayment, school fees, medical bill, payment of rent, personal money, refund, salary, reimbursement."

@Kara said:

"This narration won’t do anything oo na just for u to keep account ooo, if na cloth u de biy write cloth. Those one na basic amenities."

@ZADOK GADGETS reacted:

"I went to the bank today. Deposit. I asked them nothing like narration for deposit. The bank doesn't hv narration section in deposit slip."

@WHOLESALE BAGS IN BENIN added:

"This woult work for business owners I swear. If a business owner receive 100 transaction a day. All the 100 customers will write gift? How can 100 transaction be gift? And the next day too another 100 transaction gift? And again to a business account for that matter."

See the post below:

Lady mistakenly sends N26k to wrong account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared what happened after she mistakenly sent N26,000 to a wrong Opay account from her GTBank account.

She sent the receiver a WhatsApp message, but got an unexpected response from him, which made her post his message.

Source: Legit.ng

