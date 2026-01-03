A Nigerian lady made a hilarious post on the X app, disclosing the "funniest" description written on her transfer to someone's account

In her post, shared via her official account, she displayed the description on the transfer and laughed about it

Social media users who came across the post couldn't help but react in the comments section on Instagram

The transaction, sent to an undisclosed account, read 'periwinkle', a species of small edible whelk or sea snail.

Identified as @miebivalentina on X, the lady posted a screenshot of the transfer for all her followers to see.

Her caption read:

"Infact, the funniest description on my transfer the other day made even me laugh."

Nigerians speak about transfer description

Nigerians have been speaking about the importance of adding descriptions to transfers.

@Finder Prof said:

"Dey play, maybe u don't know dat what u put in "description" of the money transaction is very important bcos of future arguement btw d parties."

@Josh_migofficial said:

"Make I write support and you later deny in court that I didn't give you contract."

@Olafesto69 said:

"Omoh this Taxi is forever and plus #50 new coming generation will suffer gan oo for this country ooo."

@ibrahimbolodeokua reacted:

"And if u happened to debunk the payment as project money nko, claimed that the person gives u the money for support or gift who wi b d clients witnes."

@scentboss_lagos said:

"Gift, personal money, refund, load repayment, salary, business expenses, school fees, medical support, family support, rent payment."

@royal_rose850 commented:

"Gift, Personal money, Refund, Loan repayment, Salary, Business Expenses and reimbursement, School fee, Medical expenses, Family support & Rent payment."

@MikeKinrin said:

"Abeg if I wan gift money to my sister that is married (a new surname) how I go run am. Knowing fully well that gifts will also be investigated?"

@jietglobalsales@gmail.com reacted:

"Gift, family support, loan repayment, school fees, medical bill, payment of rent, personal money, refund, salary, reimbursement."

@Kara said:

"This narration won’t do anything oo na just for u to keep account ooo, if na cloth u de biy write cloth. Those one na basic amenities."

@ZADOK GADGETS reacted:

"I went to the bank today. Deposit. I asked them nothing like narration for deposit. The bank doesn't hv narration section in deposit slip."

@WHOLESALE BAGS IN BENIN added:

"This woult work for business owners I swear. If a business owner receive 100 transaction a day. All the 100 customers will write gift? How can 100 transaction be gift? And the next day too another 100 transaction gift? And again to a business account for that matter."

