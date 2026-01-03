Lady's Funny Description for Bank Transfer Goes Viral Online: "This Made Me Laugh"
- A Nigerian lady made a hilarious post on the X app, disclosing the "funniest" description written on her transfer to someone's account
- In her post, shared via her official account, she displayed the description on the transfer and laughed about it
- Social media users who came across the post couldn't help but react in the comments section on Instagram
A Nigerian lady was left in stitches as she displayed the description on a transfer she made.
She posted a screenshot via her official account that quickly went viral and captured the attention of netizens.
Lady displays funny description on transfer
The transaction, sent to an undisclosed account, read 'periwinkle', a species of small edible whelk or sea snail.
Identified as @miebivalentina on X, the lady posted a screenshot of the transfer for all her followers to see.
Her caption read:
"Infact, the funniest description on my transfer the other day made even me laugh."
Nigerians speak about transfer description
Nigerians have been speaking about the importance of adding descriptions to transfers.
@Finder Prof said:
"Dey play, maybe u don't know dat what u put in "description" of the money transaction is very important bcos of future arguement btw d parties."
@Josh_migofficial said:
"Make I write support and you later deny in court that I didn't give you contract."
@Olafesto69 said:
"Omoh this Taxi is forever and plus #50 new coming generation will suffer gan oo for this country ooo."
@ibrahimbolodeokua reacted:
"And if u happened to debunk the payment as project money nko, claimed that the person gives u the money for support or gift who wi b d clients witnes."
@scentboss_lagos said:
"Gift, personal money, refund, load repayment, salary, business expenses, school fees, medical support, family support, rent payment."
@royal_rose850 commented:
"Gift, Personal money, Refund, Loan repayment, Salary, Business Expenses and reimbursement, School fee, Medical expenses, Family support & Rent payment."
@MikeKinrin said:
"Abeg if I wan gift money to my sister that is married (a new surname) how I go run am. Knowing fully well that gifts will also be investigated?"
@jietglobalsales@gmail.com reacted:
"Gift, family support, loan repayment, school fees, medical bill, payment of rent, personal money, refund, salary, reimbursement."
@Kara said:
"This narration won’t do anything oo na just for u to keep account ooo, if na cloth u de biy write cloth. Those one na basic amenities."
@ZADOK GADGETS reacted:
"I went to the bank today. Deposit. I asked them nothing like narration for deposit. The bank doesn't hv narration section in deposit slip."
@WHOLESALE BAGS IN BENIN added:
"This woult work for business owners I swear. If a business owner receive 100 transaction a day. All the 100 customers will write gift? How can 100 transaction be gift? And the next day too another 100 transaction gift? And again to a business account for that matter."
