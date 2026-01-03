A young Nigerian man went to the market as the new tax kicks in and shared the experience he had with a woman at the market

The man said he laughed because of what the woman said to him as he was about to send a small amount to her bank account

He shared the story online, mentioning her exact words, and several individuals who came across his post shared their thoughts

A young man cried out online as the new tax law took effect at the beginning of 2026, following the federal government’s earlier announcement of the law’s commencement date.

Before now, the Nigerian government had announced that the new tax law would take effect on January 1, 2026.

Man cries out online as tax law begins in 2026. Left photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/ROGER YEBUAH, Twitter/Adebayo_017

Source: Getty Images

Man laughs as tax law sparks confusion

As the year began, the law became effective, and since then, many Nigerians have been sharing their experiences with the new tax system.

A young man, @Adebayo_017, took to his page on January 1, 2026, to explain his experience at the market when he was about to send a certain amount of money to a market woman.

He mentioned that the woman asked him to use a narration in the transaction description to avoid deductions from the tax authority.

His statement:

"I been go market today .... I wan transfer give this market woman .... she say make I put 'gift' for the description ooo."

While the woman’s statement made him laugh, he questioned whether the tax authority would deduct money from a transfer as low as N2,000.

Man laughs as tax law sparks confusion over ₦2,000 transfer. Photo Source: Twitter/Adebayo_017

Source: Twitter

He continued:

"Laugh wan kill me I no fit just laugh. them go comot tax for the 2k wey I wan send? I don dieee oooo."

Reactions as man shares experience

@lexcyscott2 noted:

"Putting gift doesn't mean they wouldn't take the tax you fraud."

@heisMartinsutd shared:

"Better out gift o."

@dekreationz said:

"E go still add nah."

@uzi_is_him noted:

"Them don tell me this thing like 3 times."

TOP BOY COMRADE 🫵🏾 🏀

@Big_Strategic said:

"I went to buy akara this morning. The old lady asked if I wrote akara when sending. It took me a few seconds to understand. I told her, Mama, that one is for people earning millions monthly. Don’t be scared."

Liberty Oseni, PhD

@OseniDevTalks noted:

"If You Believe Transaction Narration Stops Tax, You Might Also Believe Salt and Water Cure Ebola. Taxes are deducted based on the amount involved in a transaction, not the story you write in the narration. Banking systems are automated."

Read the post below:

Amid confusion over the new tax system, here’s a video of the chairman of tax reform, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, explaining everything about it and what it truly means.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian worker has publicly expressed displeasure over the amount deducted from his salary as tax.The man said he discovered the deduction after checking his November 2025 payslip sent to him via email.

Nigerian man speaks on new tax law

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man has shared his experience after making his first financial transaction in 2026, amid growing concerns over the newly implemented tax laws.

The man revealed that he sent N20,000 on January 1, 2026, and experienced no tax deduction, contrary to widespread claims circulating online.

Source: Legit.ng