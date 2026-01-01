A Nigerian man has publicly expressed his displeasure at the amount that was deducted from his salary for tax

He said he found out about the tax deduction after checking his November payslip via mail, noting that the government made a lot of money from its citizens

The Tax Act 2025 will be implemented in 2026, but Nigerian employees were already paying personal income tax

Amid concerns and an impending protest against the implementation of the new tax laws, a Nigerian employee, Edidiong Johnson, has expressed concern about how much tax was removed from his November 2025 salary.

Johnson shared a screenshot of the personal income tax (Pay As You Earn - PAYE) that was removed from his November pay.

The PAYE system legally empowers an employer to deduct income tax and, in some cases, other contributions like social insurance, directly from an employee's pay each time they are paid.

Tax deducted from man's salary

In a Facebook post, Johnson said he found out about the deduction when he checked his November payslip via mail.

He said N30k was deducted from his account, noting that the government makes huge money from the citizenry. From the screenshot he provided, N30,842 was the actual tax removed from his pay.

He prayed for God's help in 2026. He wrote:

"Chai! I just checked my November payslip in my mail, I noticed more than 30k was deducted as tax for the month of November.

"Government is making a lot of money from us.

"May God help us in 2026."

Tax Act 2025: Reactions trail man's post

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Imaobong Duff said:

"With the upcoming changes to the tax law, your income level will play a key role in determining how much you pay. For high earners, taxes are expected to increase, while those with lower incomes may see some relief through reduced rates.

"Regardless of where you fall, we all hope that the taxes we contribute will be reflected in better public services like improved roads, healthcare, education, infrastructure, reduced electricity and transportation cost....in fact everything that benefits the masses."

Oluwatosin Ogundimu said:

"With the new tax regime coming up next year of course there will be a reduction."

Court dismisses suit against new tax laws

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Federal Capital Territory High Court had dismissed a suit which sought to stop the implementation of the new tax laws.

The ruling, delivered on Wednesday, December 3, by Justice Bello Kawu, dismissed an application that asked the court to halt the enforcement of recently enacted tax laws. The judge ordered that the reforms should proceed as scheduled, finding no legal barrier to their commencement, Punch reported.

The suit was filed by the Incorporated Trustees of African Initiative for Abuse Public Trustees. The group had asked the court to issue an interim injunction restraining the Federal Government, the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the National Assembly from implementing the new tax framework. The action was based on claims of discrepancies in the newly gazetted tax legislation.

