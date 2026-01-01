A Nigerian man has shared an emotional story on social media after having a worrying experience with the Redeemed Christian Church of God

In a video posted on TikTok, the man recounted the reason he decided to stop going to the church and why he believes they were unfair to his family

Mixed reactions trailed his narration as many Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian man has opened up about his family's past involvement with the Redeemed Christian Church of God and the experience that led him to stop attending.

His emotional story dated back to a period he believed showed a lack of compassion towards his family during a difficult period.

Man shares experience with Redeemed church

In a video shared by a content creator @Lucky Udu on TikTok, the man explained that his family became part of the church when he was still very young.

According to him, his parents were not just regular members but active workers who committed their time, energy and finances to the growth of the parish.

He recalled that the church was small in its early days and gradually expanded as the years passed, with his parents remaining devoted throughout that period.

He stated that his parents were deeply committed to Christian values and humanitarian principles, which motivated their continued service even when they received nothing material in return.

Over time, however, his family reportedly began to face serious challenges.

He explained that hardship set in and his mother’s health deteriorated, a situation that placed emotional and financial strain on the household.

The man recounted that before his mother became seriously ill, certain events had already raised concerns within the family.

He recounted that as children, he and his siblings noticed troubling signs but felt unable to speak up due to their age and position.

When his mother later requested prayers, the family reportedly contacted the parish pastor for support during her illness.

According to him, the response they received from the pastor deeply disappointed him.

He claimed that the pastor requested money for fuel before agreeing to visit and pray for his mother.

The man said this moment left him heartbroken, as he felt the church had prioritised financial demands over compassion and pastoral care.

In his words:

"So as a kid, I and my family started attending Redeemed Christian Church of God when I was around nine years. Mt parents were actually workers in the Redeemed Christian Church of God. They were strong Christians that believes in the gospel and humanity. My dad used to be a head usher. My mum used to be one of the workers in the women group especially in a new parish then. They had nothing in the church.

"It wasn't even plastered until it started growing and they started having AC and all and became big. And all through these years, over 22 years, we've been in that church, my parents devoted their time and money to its course. At a time, things started getting rough for my family in the sense that it's tough, my mum fell sick. Before she fell sick, things had transpired. I was saying this thing since but because I and my siblings were young, we didn't really have a say.

"So we called the pastor then at the time saying this is what my mum wants. She wants you to come and pray for her. He said we have to fuel his car before he will drive down to where my mum was to pray for her. This is sad because the church has been brainwashing my parents and syphoning money from them. The church should not about collecting money from them but should care for welfare."

Reactions as man criticises Redeemed church

After the video circulated on TikTok, mixed reactions followed as Nigerians shared their opinions.

@Raycouture said:

"Catholic Church turned up for my mother till her last breath kudos to all parishioners of st Anthony Catholic Church omu Aran."

@KINGDOM OF GOD said:

"Them no dey vex for church oooo Jesus need him oooo."

@PRETTY GIFT said:

"Omo Catholic turn up for my mother oo."

@Mc macfido reacted:

"Come to catholic rev father will never ask you to fuel him before he came to pray for you."

@KINGDOM OF GOD added:

"White people took Away traditions and gave us bible but soon I saw it coming back."

