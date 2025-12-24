A Nigerian man's emotional tribute to himself before losing his life to a deteriorating heart condition has gone viral

In his tribute, he narrated how about two hospitals in Lagos state demanded a deposit of over N2 million before they attend to him

The late man also lamented that his health condition had worsened after his trusted cardiologist relocated abroad

A heartbreaking post shared after the death of a Nigerian man has gone viral online, drawing attention to the country’s fragile healthcare system and the negative impact of bad governance.

The late man disclosed his struggles with a worsening heart condition and the circumstances surrounding his final days, leaving behind a tribute that many readers found painful.

Man writes tribute to himself before dying

The tribute, shared on Facebook by Kingsley Aneke, was made public after his passing and quickly circulated on social media.

In it, he spoke about his years of living with a heart-related illness and explained that his condition was stable for a long period while he received care from a cardiologist he trusted.

His health reportedly declined after that specialist relocated abroad, a move he linked to the difficult working conditions facing medical professionals in the country.

As a result of his continuous health deterioration, his family sought help from private medical facilities in Lagos state.

The late man alleged that two private hospitals demanded an upfront payment of over N2 million before offering treatment, despite the urgency of his condition.

His family eventually chose one facility on Victoria Island, but he claimed that financial demands took priority over immediate medical intervention.

He stated that his relatives made great sacrifices in an attempt to keep him alive, yet he felt the hospital continued to focus on billing rather than care.

He passed away in early December, and his post was later shared to explain what he believed led to his death.

Beyond his personal experience, he used his story to criticise poor governance, ethnic-based political loyalty, and the neglect of critical sectors such as healthcare, infrastructure, and security.

He argued that underfunded hospitals and the steady exit of skilled professionals were costing lives daily.

He also urged people to take preventive healthcare seriously, noting that early detection had helped him survive for years.

The message ended with an appeal for continued advocacy for a fairer Nigeria where quality healthcare would be accessible to all, expressing hope that his death would not be in vain.

In his words:

"Dear friends, If you're reading this, it means I've left this world behind. I've always hoped for a Nigeria that works for everyone, but sadly, I became a victim of the system I've long wished to see change. For years, I battled a heart condition, with high hopes that our healthcare would improve. When my trusted cardiologist moved abroad owing to the sad state of Nigeria, my condition started deteriorating. On 24th of November 2025, I was admitted in the hospital that had managed my condition for years and I always got better. When I became critical, they needed to refer me to LUTH for access to many experts, sadly Luth was on strike like many other public hospitals in Nigeria.

"They had to refer us to two private hospitals Evercare Lekki and Dukes Neurosurgery and specialist hospital, both hospitals insisted to be paid over 2million naira deposit before they can offer healthcare. We settled for Dukes Neurosurgery and specialist Hospital, Victoria Island. The hospital was more interested in their deposit of millions before they can even lay a finger on me, the hospital was more interested in milking my family than saving me. The system failed me. Despite my family's sacrifice, the hospital saw my condition as just another payday instead of prioritising my wellbeing, they kept billing until the last minute. Sadly, I lost the battle on the 5th of December 2025.

"Olugbenga Adekunte Akapo Jackson Omolewa Jackson Awopeju and those supporting bad governance owing to the fact that your tribe is in power. You will now understand why I have advocated for a better Nigeria. Many people are dying in Nigeria daily from bad governance, bad roads are ravaging people daily, kidnapping is on the increase, our hospitals are poorly funded and our best hands are relocating outside Nigeria for lack of a better pay. Private hospitals are usually a death trap in critical situations because they have limited experts compared to the public hospitals.Yet, our politicians are more interested in 2027 elections rather than fixing this country.

"May this my death be a wake-up call for those supporting bad governance to Understand the harsh realities many face due to the system's inefficiencies. Some cannot afford the care I received, or even access basic medical support. As I take my leave, my hope remains that Nigeria becomes a place where healthcare and opportunities are accessible to all. May God hear our prayers and guide this country to a better future.

"To my friends out there, don't wait till you fall sick before you go for a medical checkup, early detection helped manage my condition for years before my cardiologist relocated. If I hadn't detected earlier who knows if I would have lived till 5th December. Please remember to eat right, exercise and have a positive mindset. As i bow out, Please continue the fight for a better Nigeria, not just for me, but for all who dream of a fair and just nation. With love and hope for real change, KINGSLEY OBIEKEZIE ANEKE."

Reactions trail man's emotional tribute

Nigerians reacted with emotional comments regarding the man's demise.

Marcelo said:

"What a world with much anxieties, but what matters most is what will you be remembered for, you where a fearless voice for what is just, right, good and a better society, posterity will remember you for standing tall for a good leadership, you Left a good memory in the life of people who cross your path, rest in peace dear brother."

Innocent Juliet said:

"Good bye my dear friend. We all wanted you to be here, But God knows the best.You have always advocated for the good interest of this country. Even till your end. I will miss our intellectual conversations. Is hard to accept that you are no more, But we can’t question God."

Agu Florence reacted:

"Kings. It is a pity. As you battled for a way out and it was failed. We can't question God. It God knows the best for you as it reached to that level. Rest in peace."

Ify Imelda said:

"May your soul rest in peace, my dear brother. This death is truly heartbreaking, and the pain is beyond words. You will be deeply missed for your voice, your wisdom, and all the information you always shared with us. It is well."

See the post below:

