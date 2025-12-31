A man has mourned the tragic demise of Latif "Latz" Ayodele, British boxer Anthony Joshua's fitness trainer, who was killed in a car crash on Monday, December 29

Latif was one of two people who lost their lives in the accident involving Joshua after their SUV crashed into a stationary truck along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Expressing sadness about Latif's death, the man shared the last photo they took together, along with other pictures

Ben Hiney, an associate of Latif "Latz" Ayodele, Anthony Joshua's fitness trainer, who lost his life in the December 29 car crash that happened along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, has mourned his passing on Facebook.

Ben said he could not believe the picture he shared was their last together.

Anthony Joshua: Man mourns Latif "Latz" Ayodele

Ben, who shared photos and videos showing his memorable moments with Latif, further noted that he would miss randomly seeing him in Dubai, turning up at the same places.

He lamented that things would never be the same and prayed that Latif rest in peace. Ben wrote:

"Kevin Latz Latif Ayodele. I can’t believe that will be our last picture we ever take. I’ll miss randomly seeing you in Dubai. Turning up at same places. Literally from Boys to Men you’ve been there. Things will never be the same. RIP bro."

Latif "Latz" Ayodele: Man's post moves people

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Huma Haider Shah said:

"So sorry for this terrible loss… thoughts and prayers are with you."

Suthakar John Edison said:

"So sorry to hear … Our deepest condolences Ben. Praying for you all."

Dee Harding said:

"So sad. Thinking of you all and their families and loved ones . Absolutely heartbreaking Ben . X."

Simon North said:

"The one thing that will never go are the memories, and I’m sure you have a lot of great ones."

Yvette Marshall said:

"Such sad news, RIP to Kevin.

"My thoughts are with you and his family."

Tina Andrea said:

"Oh Ben so sorry for your loss. Life is so unfair may he rest in peace. My thoughts are with you all and especially for both families."

Kayleigh Jones said:

"So sorry mate. For all of you. My son was gassed that mums friend from school new AJ and his pals. When he saw the news he was gutted. Sending love mate x."

Metin Muztuccari said:

"I’m sorry for your loss man. I remember him at college and he was such a lovely bloke on and off the pitch. RIP Kevin 💙."

$180k raised in honour of Latif Ayodele

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that $180,000 (N259.9 million) had been raised in honour of Anthony Joshua's late trainer Latif "Latz" Ayodele.

As reported on Tuesday, December 30, by TMZ Sports, more than $180,000 has been raised to help build a mosque in his honour after he was killed in a car crash in Makun, Ogun State, Nigeria.

The Jasmine Brand also noted the development, saying the donation project was launched just hours after Ayodele’s painful exit. Aside from the mosque, the campaign is also accepting funds to build a borehole in Ayodele's honour.

