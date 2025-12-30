A young Nigerian man has shared a post on Instagram, lamenting bitterly over the aftermath of a recent fatal accident

In a video, the man, who passed the accident scene shortly after it happened, displayed what he witnessed there

Social media users who came across the clip took turns to express sympathy and pray for the families of the victims

A Nigerian man drew the attention of netizens on Instagram after sharing a heartbreaking post about the aftermath of a fatal road accident involving Anthony Joshua.

The crash recently took place and about two occupants of the car, Latz and Sina reportedly lost their lives.

Man screams after seeing the remains of Anthony Joshua's ill-fated car. Photo credit: @northern_trending, Anthony Joshua/Instagram.

Man screams over aftermath of fatal accident

The eyewitness passed the crash scene shortly after the incident and he captured what he witnessed there on camera.

His video conveyed deep pain and sadness as he disclosed what he saw while driving past the location, leaving many viewers touched by the reality of the tragedy.

The clip was reposted on Instagram by @northern_trending and it perfectly captured the devastating scene following the collision.

It confirmed that their ill-fated car had been severely wrecked after crashing into a stationary truck.

As the man passed the area, he struggled to contain his emotions but failed and kept on screaming at the top of his voice.

Man laments over the terrible condition of Anthony Joshua's ill-fated car. Photo credit: @BBC.

"See this strong car like this," he screamed in disbelief at how badly the car was damaged.

Reactions as man posts scene of Anthony Joshua's accident

As the clip circulated on Instagram, Nigerians reacted to the disturbing visuals of the scene.

Many expressed sympathy for those affected by the accident, while others offered prayers for the families who had lost loved ones.

@Rescuetap_app said:

"Our hearts go out to the families affected by the tragic accident involving Anthony Joshua. It’s a sobering reminder that emergencies can happen without warning. That’s why RescueTap exists; to ensure help is just one tap away when every second counts."

@kelvin said:

"By right trucks are suppose to have there own lanes on major express roads, that is how it is in most countries even some countries here in Africa. Omo."

@HellCat_jB said:

"Containers just di fall off trucks anyhow in the city in the middle of the road, falling on smaller cars, I even see trucks carrying containers that are not chained, so sad."

@yareemah said:

"Imagine o, no one even questioned the authenticity of the driver to know if it is the drivers fault probably he is sleeping just blaming Nigeria."

@Uche Billion added:

"Had it been that AJ knew his career now at stake the lives lost is not just his friends but his Coach and close friend (personal trainer).

