A young Nigerian man has spoken out online after discovering what his barber announced about the 2026 tax law

The man shared a photo of the notice, which showed his barber had added a VAT on services, including the percentage

Many people who saw the post have been talking about both the barber’s announcement and the new 2026 tax law

A Nigerian man has spoken out after his barber put up a notice announcing how much would be added to customers’ bills as the federal government prepares to implement a new tax law on January 1, 2026.

The man’s statement is coming several weeks after the federal government announced a new tax bill, promising that it would take effect from January 1, 2026.

Barber posts notice on haircut prices as federal tax law takes effect. Photos for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Luca Sage/Bill Uko

Source: Getty Images

Man reacts after barber announces VAT

Since the announcement, there have been several reactions and reports about individuals and businesses that would be exempted from paying the tax.

A Nigerian man, identified as @HonShield, got people talking on social media after he stumbled on a notice his barber put up, detailing the extra amount that would be added to haircut bills starting from January 1, 2026, due to the new tax law.

On his page, he wrote:

"At my barber’s shop this evening.”

The post contained a photo of the notice his barber put up, which read:

“IMPORTANT NOTICE TO OUR VALUED CLIENTS."

"Please be informed that effective from January 1, 2026, a 7.5% VAT will be added to your bill at the point of payment. This change is in line with the new mandatory FIRS regulations."

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and truly appreciate your understanding."

Nigerian man reacts after barber announces VAT under new tax law. Photos for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Luca Sage/Bill Uko, Twitter/HonShield

Source: Getty Images

"Thank you for your continued support. We look forward to serving you better.”

Reactions as barber introduces VAT

@FolushoxFolarin added:

"But Henry, I told you now. Whether you like it or not. You will pay that tax."

@abiodunSho74728 stated:

"This guy needs to be educated. Except his barbing business generates over 100m before he can be subject to VAT. For now I see him as an entrepreneur."

@Jide_Olusola said:

"Your barber is trying to cheat you all and you should know better. You ought to educate him on this instead of pushing a wrong narrative. Except your barber makes 100m annually as a business owner, he will pay tax but your barber isn't making that so where is the tax coming from? And if he pursues his agenda, he isn't going to remit to the government at all."

@Nwalie20001 wrote:

"Evidence that no one is exempted in the new #taxlaw. Do not be deceived, Every living thing on Nigerian soil will feel the heat."

@Bukkypec noted:

"Some people just lack full understanding of this new tax reform. How much is the Barber annual turnover. How much his is total fixed assets. Na Nigerian dey do themselves. Just collecting the VAT for his own personal consumption, that the government won't collect from him."

@onifadeleo said:

"This appears to be driven by greed. My major concern is the high tax percentage, which I consider excessive. small-scale businesses are exempted."

Read the post below:

