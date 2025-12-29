A Nigerian education consultant grabbed attention after making a statement about the US airstrike on ISIS

He shared observations after the US military carried out airstrikes on ISIS bases in Sokoto

What he said about the terrorists got many people talking on social media after he made the post online

US airstrikes on ISIS terrorist bases in Sokoto have continued to generate reactions on social media. In a fresh post, an education consultant pointed out something people might have missed about the attack on the terrorists.

On December 25, Trump announced that he had given orders to the US military to carry out a deadly strike on ISIS bases, admitting that several of the terrorists had been neutralised.

Education consultant reacts to Trump’s airstrike

Exactly three days after the US president’s post, Alex Onyia made a statement and highlighted something he noticed about the strike.

According to him, he stressed that Trump didn’t send any military personnel to set foot on Nigerian soil before achieving what he did on the terrorists’ base.

The statement of the education consultant read:

"Do you notice that Trump didn’t send even a soldier to Nigerian soil yet neutralized terrorists in Northwestern Nigeria? Technology is way too advanced."

He went on to add that he is patiently waiting for the United States president to finish the job to protect innocent lives.

He concluded:

"Let’s just let the US finish the job and save the dear lives of our soldiers."

Reactions as man speaks about US airstrike

@Locked_Lckd said:

"Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar confirmed on Friday (Dec 26) that this was a Joint Operation. President Tinubu reportedly gave the "go ahead" after months of diplomatic pressure regarding the "Lakurawa" group's expansion. However, the Energy on the ground is different,"

@kenkenlewu stressed:

"This is the reality of modern security operations. Wars are no longer fought only with boots on the ground. Intelligence sharing, drones, satellite surveillance, and precision strikes do the heavy lifting now. If this kind of cooperation can dismantle terrorist networks and save lives, then it should be embraced."

@tjet33 noted:

"The previous Obama admin has a hand in orchestrating these insecurity problems we currently face... Let's hope that the actions of Trump's admin is really about helping Christians, & not some ulterior personal agenda (like looting our minerals & access to the AES)."

@The_Great_JiRI added:

"Let US finish the job"? That mindset surrenders our sovereignty. Today it's drones we approved; tomorrow it's operations we don't control. But you see, our soldiers are not incompetent; they're under-equipped and under-resourced. And the solution is investing in our military capacity, not outsourcing our security. But of ofcourse “let US finish the job.”

Read the post below:

