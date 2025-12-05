A Nigerian doctor spoke about the new tax law, which the federal government is set to officially start next January

He shared the unexpected shock that happened to him immediately after he checked how much would be deducted from his pay

He also mentioned what the new tax bill would do to every Nigerian, irrespective of tribe or religion

A Nigerian man has cried out online after checking how much would be deducted from his earnings in January when the Nigerian government officially implements its tax bill.

He took to social media to share his statement amid continued outrage by Nigerians over the new tax bill.

A Nigerian man says President Bola Tinubu's tax will unite all tribes in Nigeria.

Nigerian man reacts to new tax bill

Legit.ng, in a recent statement, however, explained the new tax law while also mentioning the category of people who are exempted from tax payments to the government.

In the middle of this, a Nigerian man, Onyedika Justice believed he would be part of those who would pay tax to the government starting next year, took to his media page to speak about himself.

He mentioned that he recently checked how much would be deducted from his earnings as tax starting January 2026.

Seeing the amount, he mentioned that it made him burst into tears.

Man bursts into tears after checking his 2026 tax deduction.

The statement of the individual read:

"I just checked my tax starting from next year, I just burst cry."

After sharing what he felt after checking his tax, he mentioned one thing the tax bill will do to all Nigerians, irrespective of their tribe or religion.

He added:

"Na this Tinubu tax go unite the whole tribes, all these tribalism go end next year. Yoruba oh, Igbo oh, Hausa oh, una go pay tax."

Some Nigerians also reacted to the report of the tax bill ahead of its implementation date.

Reactions as FG introduces tax

@Eze_Ezec added:

"This is why those riffraffs have been trying to distract everybody with meaningless conversations."

@soulflows_F stressed:

"They keep taxing Nigerians and borrowing endlessly, yet nothing to show for it. Instead of developing the nation, they secure the future of themselves, their children, and grandchildren, while tribal bigots keep applauding them."

@Gen2lelicious shared:

"Hahaha Nigerians are we sleeping these people won’t pity us till we are all dead oh, all the money they have been borrowing didn’t yield any results oh is it the tax that will yield results ? Is time to change it for the government oh Nepal no crase reach us or plenty pass us oh."

@Mikesway02 noted:

"He started with subsidy removal and floating of the Naira two policies that should have be given time for the people to process;boom all of a sudden came electricity tariffs hike and now multiple taxes from all corners is stifling Nigerians and the presidency care less."

@5435elup said:

"No one is paying attention now Nigerians are busy with other things till 1 day to January 2026 then you will see them want to perform magic to stop this which will be too late."

