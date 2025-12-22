A Nigerian accountant got many people worried on social media as he spoke about the new tax bill and the penalties

He highlighted the individuals who will be required to pay taxes to the government in 2026 when the law fully takes effect

He also explained the amounts individuals or businesses who fail to pay their taxes would be required to pay as fines

A Nigerian accountant has shared what would happen to individuals who are taxable but refuse to pay their taxes when the new law becomes effective.

He made the statement on his page, which has now attracted the attention of many people.

Nigerian accountant warns business owners about tax fines. Middle photo for illustration purpose only. Photo Credit: Photo Source: Tiktok/accountsanddata, Getty Images/Tolu Owoeye

Source: Getty Images

What happens if you don’t pay taxes?

Previously, The Nation reported penalties for individuals who fail to pay their taxes as required by the government, specifying the amounts to be paid as fines.

As the official commencement date of the new tax law approaches, the accountant took to his social media page to speak about the penalties for those who refuse to comply.

@accountsanddata mentioned the individuals expected to make tax payments to the government.

Nigerian accoightuntant explains penalties for refusing to pay taxes. R photo for ilustration purpose only. Photo Credit: Photo Source: Tiktok/accountsanddata, Getty Images/Tolu Owoeye

Source: Getty Images

Speaking about the penalty, he said:

"Who is going to pay 50,000 for not filing their taxes? The simple answer is business owners. So whether you’re a limited liability company or a small business, the moment you start operating, you are expected to file your taxes with the FIRS."

He continued in the TikTok post, sharing details of the penalty:

"If you fail to file your taxes, they will charge you 50,000 for the first month and 25,000 on top of that

Reactions as man speaks about tax law

The Fabric Chef said:

"I’ve come to realise that none of you actually understand this tax law correctly."

Jidenna TV noted:

"France has over 18 nuclear power stations, you did not partner with them to build at least three nuclear power plants in Nigeria, it's tax you saw... omo una dey craze all of una wet dey comment for this page."

Suretina1 shared:

"This man what is ur problem? Which work dey this country when dem wan dey collect tax."

AFROBEAT-TV stressed:

"Engaging France in our internal economic activities is an economic espionage."

smithDavid noted:

"What do you mean it has come to stay,better stop."

only1udo shared:

"Please what happens with the money you already have before 2026?"

king Jovina added:

"What measures as the government put for house to pay tax are we safe in the country what is the pacent of unemployment and our health care is it functioning them go arrest people well well oo."

Nice fragrance said:

"what If I start living in benin?or do transactions offshore?"

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man, Onyedika Justice, expressed shock and frustration after checking how much would be deducted from his salary under the new tax law set to take effect in January 2026.

Nigerian remote worker condemns 2026 tax law

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian remote worker took to social media to express her frustration over the new tax law set to take effect on January 1, 2026. She condemned the government for planning to tax all Nigerians despite the lack of basic infrastructure and opportunities.

In her video, she explained the challenges of working remotely, including high costs for fuel, electricity, and internet, and criticized the government for wanting a share of her hard-earned income.

Source: Legit.ng