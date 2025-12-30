Boxer Anthony Joshua's tragic motor accident continued to make waves beyond the shores of Nigeria

Amid the concerns and reactions, Bright The Seer shared an old prophecy she once gave about a boxer

The prophecy, which confirmed what she foretold, triggered reactions from many Nigerians

A Nigerian female seer known as Bright The Seer has reacted to a road accident involving world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua and others on Monday, December 29.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the fatal accident, which claimed the lives of two foreign nationals, occurred along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway within the Makun axis of Ogun state.

Amid reactions from the government, Nigerians, and the sports world, Bright The Seer reposted a video of a prophecy she shared in October about a boxer.

While she didn't mention who the boxer was, she stated that God showed her he would lose loved ones.

Following the tragic incident involving Joshua, the seer reshared the prophecy as proof of confirmation of what she was shown.

The caption of the video read:

"Brighttheseer prophesied a popular boxer losing loved ones.....May he and their loved ones be consoled..join Brighttheseer live here tonight 9.30pm Nigerian time invite everyone.."

Below is the video Bright The Seer shared after Anthony Joshua's accident:

Reactions trail Bright The Seer's prophecy

The video has since sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians, with many questioning why the prophecy couldn't be averted.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

berniceben1985 commented:

"Does it mean these negative prophesies can't be averted? God please."

chiomadebb005 said:

"GOD help them."

oluchi4331 commented:

"Life is indeed spiritual, everything I have heard you say happens, more grace and anointing, may you never run dry."

bb_banna commented:

"Ikaraka! May God give us the grace to pray against negative prophecy when delivered to us! Amen."

edithruchy commented:

"Which seer can see and redeem ? You are gifted next is praying for it not to happen."

okelicous commented:

"mama pls see positive things nah and when u see ds negative ones try to break them plsss."

rgmbltd commented:

"I was actually thinking where I saw a message concerning this until I see this you notification now. Redemptions steps should always be considered or offered. It’s really di*heart*ning and he’s really going to feel the pa*n for a very very long time…"

mamau_go wrote:

"What is the essence of prophesying and not breaking it? I don't trust all these online seers. They only see but can't break it."

