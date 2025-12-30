A young Oyibo lady shared what she discovered after looking up the Instagram page of one of Anthony Joshua’s friends

She made the post hours after it was reported that the boxer and heavyweight champion was involved in a tragic car accident

She shared what she observed online, and many people who came across her post also reacted to it in the comments

An Oyibo lady has shared the heartbreaking thing she saw after checking the last post made by Anthony Joshua’s friend, Latif Ayodele, also known as Latz, who died in a car crash on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway hours ago.

She took to social media to speak about her findings, and the things he posted drew the attention of many people who read her post.

Lady shares Anthony Joshua's friend's post

She mentioned that she went on Instagram to check the page of one of those who died and shared what she found.

The lady, @carlyjohnson123, described what she saw as heartbreaking and posted it online.

She wrote online:

“Just looked at Anthony Joshua’s friend’s IG. This was the last caption on the last post he made three days ago.

She quoted the statement he made days before his death.

"In between your goals, remember there’s a precious thing called life that you need to enjoy.’

"That’s heartbreaking.”

Reactions trail Anthony Joshua's friend's last post

@MajiVictor65556 said:

"That hits differently now… a reminder that life is fragile, no matter how strong you seem."

@anasuachara noted:

"That is incredibly heartbreaking. His words now feel like a haunting reminder of how fragile life is. Enjoying life is precious, and losing someone so soon makes every moment with loved ones even more important."

@Yunners1980 shared:

"Such a sad time, I'm always saying when watching AJ's Snapchat why don't they all wear seatbelts 😔 RIP both."

@sospunjab stressed:

"Life is short — that’s exactly why it should be lived with intention, not noise."

@timytingz noted:

"Heartbreaking for real it’s horrible life can be so cruel ,i hope he can come back from this."

@bambi_coxx wrote:

"I always look at peoples socials when they’ve passed and find their last post so sad."

@Richard57637390 stated:

"Lucky he was in the back of that car or that was literally him lying there. Sad that is. RIP."

@Remigratio96440 added:

"Might have felt sorry for him if he wasn't an anti white racist cu.nt. Take away his passport whole he's still in Nigeria."

@smooth_cruise shared:

"And then there's you...... sexulazing yourself for likes and validation, what a sad life you lead."

