A young Nigerian man shared his opinion online after a news report exposed the activities of deadly ISIS terrorists

The report mentioned the year the ISIS terrorists arrived in the village and what has happened to their camp

The Nigerian man thanked the President of the United States for bombing the terrorists after watching the video

Days after the President of the United States, Donald Trump, confirmed approving an order to strike ISIS terrorists in Sokoto State, fresh reports have surfaced online.

The report shared updates on the activities of the deadly terrorists in the state, the year they arrived at the location, and several things they have at their camp.

Man reacts after US bombs ISIS base

The report grabbed the attention of a young man, who reacted to the news and thanked the US president.

In the video the man, @jcokechukwu, shared on his page, a correspondent from the notable news platform Arise TV spoke as they revealed a lot of information about the terrorists and shared what the villagers told them.

One correspondent mentioned that the terrorists had a borehole and a well in their base as they tried to make it permanent and that they carried out many crimes.

He said in part:

"They've been here since 2018, destroying people's livestock. The attack by the US government on Christmas Day, the villagers confirmed, hit the target because the terrorists were moving from their base and were even very comfortable, digging a borehole and a well to make it a permanent camp."

He also mentioned that the terrorists destroy people's farms and livestock, continuing:

"They wait until your farm produce is ready for harvest and then start coming."

Reacting to what was said in the video, the young man @jcokechukwu expressed his thoughts and appreciated the US president.

He said:

*"FINALLY: @ARISEtv is confirming that the ISIS-affiliated Lakurawa terrorist group has its operational base in Sokoto and now has incontrovertible proof that the U.S. airstrikes actually hit their targets and killed many terrorists, just as @POTUS had noted. The few who may have survived are said to be on the run. There was no so-called ‘empty field’ bombing. What they were seeing in that empty field were shrapnel holes. Propaganda has lost its power on this matter, and in this generation, truth must prevail."

Reactions as man thanks Trump

@pat_smot noted:

"The U.S. would not fire 12 Tomahawk missiles only to miss the target. This wasn’t a random strike. They gathered intelligence, confirmed precise coordinates, and had access to reliable satellite support. If they identified a target and reported a successful hit, take that as fact. The skeptics choosing to believe misleading narratives can continue doing so. In any case, let them talk, their noise often reveals more information for a follow up action than they realize."

@Olileanya007 states:

"So they don’t attack Sokoto where they hide so that they don’t draw attention to their own hideouts. Can the caliphate swear that they don’t know that these hoodlums live there? Now I know why Gumi is foaming at the mouth. Thanks Trump, more please!"

@SOsunwa shared:

"Can you all see impoverished the environment yet the North have ruled Niggeria for 49 years. Many of you are cursed believe you. Failed to educate the people. Failed to industrialise the North. Failed to build schools and better infrastructure. Northern rulers have failed their people only concentrating on region rather than things that enhances the community. Northern rulers should be ashamed of themselves because they are bunch of thieves and criminals."

@son_of_the_soiI said:

"Media emissaries of the Fulani caliphate have been trying to convince us that the US bombs landed in open fields and no terrorists were hit."

