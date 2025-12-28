A young Nigerian man who is a resident of Sokoto spoke out against the US military attack on ISIS bases

The young man asked the US president an important question at the beginning of his statement after the attack

He mentioned the alleged plan of the US president and shared what he believes happened during the airstrike

A Nigerian man has shared his displeasure over the recent attack on alleged ISIS bases in Sokoto by the United States government, carried out on the order of President Donald Trump.

The individual condemned the attack while insisting that there is no evidence to prove the presence of ISIS in Sokoto State.

Sokoto resident says no ISIS in state.

Nigerian man condemns US attack

His reaction comes a few days after Donald Trump released a statement confirming that ISIS bases were bombed in Sokoto, a claim that has continued to generate widespread reactions.

Reacting to Trump’s statement, a Sokoto resident, Jamilu Umar Jabbi, spoke out in a Facebook post.

He claimed that the attack ordered by Donald Trump targeted innocent people in the middle of the night.

He said:

“Where is ISIS in Sokoto?

“It is clear that Donald Trump has no regard for Sokoto. If he was truly fighting terrorism, he would have gone to Zamfara, Katsina, or eastern Sokoto—places that have recorded serious attacks. But instead, he chose to strike innocent people in the middle of the night in Jabo, a place without any history of terrorism.”

After stating that the area attacked by Trump has no history of terrorism in the state, he went further to explain what he believes is the former US president’s real intention.

His statement reads:

“Truly, our northern and Nigerian leaders must rise against this injustice. We also pray to Almighty Allah to defend us and judge between us and the oppressors."

Sokoto man questions US attack on alleged ISIS bases.

“No matter what, Muslims will never stop worshipping Allah. Many have tried before, like Pharaoh, and all returned to their Creator. If his aim is truly to protect Christians, why is he stating his war in Venezuela, which is 95% Christian? Or why didn’t he go to protect Palestine from Benjamin Netanyahu, where over 65% of the population are Christians? Clearly, this is part of a hidden agenda against Muslims. But God willing, no one can protect us except Allah.”

Reactions as man speaks about US attack

sky said:

"4He is fighting terrorism. All Muslim leaders cannot stop terrorists, now Trump has come to stop it for you all. Enjoy!."

Efgiong shared:

"Shut up, Sokoto is their camp. When they were using Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook, they did not know US were watching and following them up. STOP CRYING. No innocent was killed."

Dung stated:

"Just shutup ..why wud he visit the place when he has people he can send....what's even the reason for him to visit...are u part of these criminals?...it's good that he strike Sokoto to eliminate these criminals or you have better intelligence?"

